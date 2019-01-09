FEDERAL RESERVE

Fed rate hikes 'less clear,' minutes show

Federal Reserve officials expressed increasing worries when they met last month, as they grappled with volatile stock markets, trade tensions and uncertain global growth. The threats, they said, made the future path of interest rate hikes “less clear.”

According to minutes of the Fed’s December gathering released Wednesday, officials believed that with inflation still muted, the central bank could afford to be “patient” about future rate hikes. While the Fed did approve a fourth rate increase for the year, the minutes show that a “few” Fed officials argued against hiking rates at the meeting.

The Fed trimmed its projection of possible rate hikes in 2019 from three down to two. But many private economists think the central bank may end up raising rates just once this year if the economy slows significantly.

The minutes said that based on current developments, Fed officials judged that a “relatively limited amount of additional tightening would likely be appropriate.”

The minutes covered the Dec. 18-19 meeting at which the central bank raised its benchmark rate for the fourth time in 2018, pushing the policy rate to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

1.7 million Toyotas are recalled over air bags

Toyota is recalling 1.7 million vehicles in North America to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger air bag inflators.

The move announced Wednesday includes 1.3 million vehicles in the United States and is part of the largest series of automotive recalls in the nation’s history.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds have been injured.

The recall covers Toyota models including the 2010 through 2016 4Runner, the 2010 through 2013 Corolla and Matrix, and the 2011 through 2014 Sienna. Also covered are Lexus models including the 2010 through 2012 ES 350, the 2010 through 2017 GX 460, the 2010 through 2015 IS 250C and 350C, the 2010 through 2013 IS 250 and 350 and the 2010 through 2014 IS-F. The 2010 through 2015 Scion XB also is included.

Dealers will either replace the inflator or the entire air bag assembly. Owners will be notified by mail or other means in late January.

Toyota wouldn’t say if anyone has been injured in vehicles covered by the latest recall.

Toyota’s recall is part of a phased-in replacement of Takata inflators. Automakers are scheduled to replace 10 million starting this month.

— Associated Press

The European Union and United States have not yet agreed on the scope of trade negotiations, but the bloc will not include agriculture in the talks, its trade commissioner said on Wednesday. Cecilia Malmström told reporters the E.U. was willing to include all industrial goods, such as autos, in the discussions.

Volkswagen and Ford will unveil a deeper alliance during the Detroit auto show that goes beyond cooperating in the area of commercial vehicles, two people familiar with the plan said on Wednesday. The scope of the alliance is still being determined, as talks about cooperation in the area of electric and autonomous cars continue.

The Chrysler Building, an Art Deco masterpiece that has been a defining image of New York City's skyline for decades, has been put up for sale, a minority owner of the building and a broker hired to market the property said on Wednesday. The 77-story stainless steel-clad skyscraper, briefly the world's tallest building after it was finished in 1930, is 90 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, a sovereign wealth fund.

Boeing is keeping its title as the world's leading maker of airliners, a nose ahead of Airbus. Europe-based Airbus, which assembles some planes in the United States, said Wednesday that it delivered 800 commercial aircraft in 2018. That's six fewer than Boeing's record year, announced earlier this week. The Chicago company has major manufacturing sites in Washington state and South Carolina.

