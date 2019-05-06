ECONOMY

Fed notes high stock prices, corporate debt

U.S. stock prices remain “elevated” and business debt is at historic levels, but the financial system overall “appears resilient” with low levels of leverage and less susceptibility to risks of a destabilizing run, the Federal Reserve said in its latest report on financial stability.

“Investor appetite for risk appears elevated by several measures, and the debt loads of businesses are historically high,” the Fed said Monday in a report that noted the 20 percent growth in leveraged loans between the start of last year and this year, and other aspects of corporate debt.

The ratio of debt to assets among publicly traded, nonfinancial firms is near a 20-year high, and the share of new loans going to the most indebted companies is near peaks reached in 2014 and just before the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis.

While the Fed sees the system overall as healthy, the levels of corporate debt stand out, said Fed Governor Lael Brainard.

“With financial volatility easing since the end of last year, the Federal Reserve Board’s Financial Stability Report suggests stretched asset valuations and risky corporate debt merit continued vigilance against a backdrop of low to moderate vulnerabilities in the household and banking sectors,” Brainard said in a statement.

Park Hotels to buy Chesapeake Lodging

Park Hotels & Resorts agreed to acquire Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.7 billion, helping Park to secure its position as the second-largest lodging real estate investment trust.

Chesapeake shareholders will get $11 in cash and 0.628 of a share of a Park common stock for each of their shares, for an aggregate value of $31.71 a share, the companies said in a statement Monday.

Park Hotels was spun out of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in 2017 and has been seeking to diversify its portfolio, which consists of 51 properties, all Hilton brands. Chesapeake has 20 properties, including the JW Marriott San Francisco Union Square and the Royal Palm South Beach Miami.

Malaysia's attorney general says former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng has been temporarily extradited to the United States to face criminal charges linked to the alleged ransacking of state investment fund 1MDB. Ng, who was arrested in Malaysia in November, has been charged in the United States and Malaysia. Attorney General Tommy Thomas says Malaysia agreed to surrender Ng to the United States on May 3 for 10 months so the U.S. prosecution can proceed first. Thomas said in a statement Monday that Ng will then be returned to Malaysia to face charges. Prosecutors allege that bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs for 1MDB provided a way for associates of Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak to steal billions over several years.

Kraft Heinz Co., the packaged-food giant, said that it plans to restate earnings for 2016, 2017 and part of 2018 and that it found evidence of employee misconduct in procurement that increased the cost of products sold. The effects of the restatements for supplier rebates and other misstatements are expected to be less than 2 percent in each year on adjusted earnings per share, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday. The company said it didn't find any evidence of misconduct by senior managers in its investigation. It had delayed filing its annual report earlier this year because of the probe.

Comedian-turned-businessman Byron Allen, after taking part in Sinclair Broadcast Group's $9.6 billion acquisition of the Fox regional sports networks on Friday, announced plans on Monday to buy four TV stations in Indiana and Louisiana for $165 million. Allen's company, Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios, owns syndicated shows and acquired the Weather Channel last year for $300 million. But Monday's agreement to buy Bayou City Broadcasting marks its first foray into owning local TV stations.

