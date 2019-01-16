ECONOMY

Fed: Uncertainty worries businesses

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that business contacts in many regions of the country are expressing less optimism amid a host of adverse developments, from plunging stock prices to uncertainty about a widening trade war.

In its latest report on economic conditions around the country, the Fed said eight of its 12 regions reported the economy was expanding at a moderate pace as the new year began.

While the outlook remained generally positive, the report said business executives had grown more worried about “increased financial market volatility, rising short-term interest rates, falling energy prices and elevated trade and political uncertainty.”

The report, known as the beige book, found that labor shortages were among the biggest issues facing employers as unemployment is at close to a 50-year low. While wages are up, the report said gains remain “moderate” with overall inflation also remaining moderate.

BANKING

Citigroup says women earn 29 percent less

Citigroup offered a blunt assessment of the pay gap between men and women in its global workforce, saying female employees earn 29 percent less than men do.

The disclosure, a comparison of median total compensation, offers a more complete picture of pay, compared with figures Citigroup and other big banks released last year under pressure from U.S. shareholders and British regulators.

The bank also reported that, among its U.S. employees, people of color earn 7 percent less than their white colleagues.

“The numbers are difficult,” said Sara Wechter, Citigroup’s global head of human resources. “We should obviously be at 100 percent parity, and that’s what we’re striving for.”

Women make up more than half of Citigroup’s workforce, but only 37 percent of employees at the assistant vice president level through the managing director level. Black workers make up 1.8 percent of executive and senior manager positions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

AUTO SAFETY

Kia recalls vehicles over fuel pipe issue

Kia said it will recall more than 68,000 vehicles to fix a fuel pipe problem that can cause engine fires. The problem stems from repairs of engine failures that had led to a previous recall.

The Korean automaker also said it will do a “product improvement campaign” to install sensors in 1.7 million U.S. vehicles that will alert drivers to possible engine failures and send the cars into a reduced-speed mode if problems are detected.

Kia confirmed the recall and improvement campaign after the Associated Press found that the recall is being done in Canada. Hyundai, an affiliate of Kia that uses the same engines, said it will take similar actions.

Also in Business

New York's attorney general and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced an $11 million settlement with Ohio-based Sterling Jewelers. It resolves claims that consumers were signed up for store credit cards and enrolled in credit insurance without their knowledge or consent. The settlement involves several brands, including Kay Jewelers and Jared The Galleria of Jewelry. Sterling parent company Signet Jewelers said it disagreed with the allegations.

Airbus prepared to break ground on a new assembly plant in Alabama. The European plane maker said it would invest $300 million and create 400 jobs in the new facility, to be built in Mobile alongside an existing assembly line for its best-selling A320 passenger jet, which employs 700 people. It said Alabama would provide an unspecified amount in state incentives to support the development. Airbus plans to use the site to assemble the 110-130-seat A220 for U.S. airlines, who have ordered some 250 of the planes.

Sentiment among U.S. home builders rose for the first time in three months amid a decline in borrowing costs. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index increased to 58 in January from a three-year low of 56 in the previous month, according to a new report. All three index components rose, including a gauge of the six-month sales outlook and a measure of current sales for single-family homes. That suggests builders see potential for demand to stabilize as a pickup in housing inventory and cooling home-price growth make purchases more affordable.

