

Alphabet’s Wing said Walgreens will use its new drones to make deliveries from a store in Texas, in the first use of such vehicles in a major U.S. metro area. Wing said that it will launch the effort at a Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, serving parts of the city of Frisco and town of Little Elm. Before this, drone delivery projects have been in smaller U.S. towns. Wing said Walgreens employees, rather than Wing employees, will process and load packages onto the delivery drones.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely, who started the shapewear company with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door, has struck a deal with Blackstone that values the company at $1.2 billion. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based maker of shapewear and pantyhose, according to a statement from the two firms. She will continue to oversee daily operations alongside Spanx’s existing senior management team and will become executive chairwoman once the deal closes. Spanx was founded in 2000.