The report noted wide differences in performance, however, with auto sales suffering because of constrained inventories because of supply-side problems while manufacturing was growing either moderately or robustly depending on which Fed district was reporting.
“Outlook for near-term economic activity remained positive, overall, but some districts noted increased uncertainty and more cautious optimism than in previous months,” the Fed said in the report on business conditions nationwide, known as the beige book.
The report is based on surveys of business contacts by the Fed’s 12 regional banks.
Gas prices mount as demand surges
American drivers will continue to face historically high fuel prices as gasoline demand surged to the highest in more than a decade.
A key indicator of demand rose to the highest level for this time of year since 2007, according to Energy Information Administration data. Stockpiles of the motor fuel dropped to their lowest in nearly two years in the fall when gasoline demand typically declines after the summer driving season.
The national average of retail gasoline prices were at $3.36 per gallon Tuesday, according to AAA. Over the past few months, the White House has been pushing OPEC to boost output while stressing the importance of affordable energy. The White House has also having conversations with the private sector about energy prices.
Mt. Gox creditors may get billions in bitcoin
The Japanese trustee for the defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox said creditors have approved a plan that will eventually lead to the distribution of more than $9 billion in bitcoin.
Creditors can elect to receive about 90 percent of the assets owed to them under the proposal that was ratified by a majority, according to the English-language version of the announcement dated Oct. 20. The plan was sent to Tokyo District Court, which made a confirmation order on the proposal. The trustee didn’t say when the distributions would be made.
Mt. Gox was once the world’s biggest bitcoin exchange, until it closed in early 2014 after losing the coins of thousands of customers. Some of the holdings have subsequently been found. Any payout is expected to be a fraction of the original amounts held by creditors, after taking in account the lost coins.
The coins held by the trustee are valued at more than $9 billion, based on the record high of more than $66,000 registered Wednesday for bitcoin.
Alphabet’s Wing said Walgreens will use its new drones to make deliveries from a store in Texas, in the first use of such vehicles in a major U.S. metro area. Wing said that it will launch the effort at a Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, serving parts of the city of Frisco and town of Little Elm. Before this, drone delivery projects have been in smaller U.S. towns. Wing said Walgreens employees, rather than Wing employees, will process and load packages onto the delivery drones.
Spanx founder Sara Blakely, who started the shapewear company with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door, has struck a deal with Blackstone that values the company at $1.2 billion. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based maker of shapewear and pantyhose, according to a statement from the two firms. She will continue to oversee daily operations alongside Spanx’s existing senior management team and will become executive chairwoman once the deal closes. Spanx was founded in 2000.
