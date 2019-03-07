ECONOMY

Fed: Household wealth fell in last quarter

U.S. household wealth fell by a record $3.8 trillion, or 3.5 percent, at the end of 2018, and corporate bond issuance plummeted as a global market rout threatened to weaken a near-decade-old recovery, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

By percentage, it was the worst quarterly blow to U.S. household finances since late 2008, when the United States was in the midst of a deep global recession and household net worth fell approximately 5.9 percent in a three-month span.

In terms of wealth lost on a dollar basis, at least on paper, it exceeded the $3.6 trillion decline in the fourth quarter of 2008 for the biggest loss on record.

Corporate bond issuance for the year also reflected crisis-era conditions, with the worst full-year performance since 2008 as well. Overall corporate borrowing rose as credit flowed from other sources.

Still, those results from the Fed’s quarterly Flow of Funds report shed light on the financial sector tremors that prompted Fed policymakers to put further rate hikes on hold as they assessed the damage.

Marriott head apologizes for hack

Marriott International chief executive Arne Sorenson apologized Thursday before a Senate panel for a massive data breach involving up to 383 million guests in its Starwood reservation system since 2014 and vowed to protect against future attacks.

Sorenson told the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations that he did not know if China was behind the hacking attempt but said it was fully cooperating with the FBI.

“The short answer is we don’t know,” Sorenson said. “We’ve simply been focused on making sure the door is closed.”

Reuters reported in December that hackers left clues suggesting they were working for a Chinese intelligence-gathering operation, according to sources familiar with the matter.

General Electric will invest more heavily in junk bonds, private equity and other high-yield investments to boost returns at its ailing insurance business, company executives said Thursday. Seeking to calm investors about its insurance liabilities, GE said its insurance investments are too conservative compared with competitors.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for February.

