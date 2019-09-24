The Labor Department under President Barack Obama tried to raise the threshold to $47,000, a shift that would have given overtime pay to 4 million additional workers. But that proposal was met with strong opposition from business groups and Republicans.

A federal judge in Texas halted the rule’s implementation in 2016 in response to lawsuits filed by both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups. A group of Republican attorneys general also attempted to block the proposal.

President Trump’s Labor Department unveiled the current proposal in March under then-Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, bringing the salary numbers more in line with the expectations of business groups.

— Eli Rosenberg

AIRLINE SAFETY

FAA inspectors poorly trained, report says

Investigators say many Federal Aviation Administration inspectors who worked on pilot-training standards for the grounded Boeing 737 Max and other planes were unqualified and insufficiently trained.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel also says the FAA gave a Senate committee misleading answers when the panel asked about the issue.

“The FAA’s failure to ensure safety inspector competency for these aircraft puts the flying public at risk,” special counsel Henry Kerner said.

Kerner’s office notified President Trump and Congress about its findings, which started with a complaint from a whistleblower.

The FAA said in a statement that it was reviewing Kerner’s findings.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Top VW exes charged in emissions scandal

Top Volkswagen executives, including chief executive Herbert Diess, have been charged with market manipulation in the latest chapter of the auto giant’s diesel emissions scandal, German prosecutors say.

Diess, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and former CEO Martin Winterkorn were all charged in Braunschweig in northern Germany, Volkswagen’s home region, for failing to warn investors about the scandal and its financial impact on the company, prosecutors said in a statement.

“The company has meticulously investigated this matter with the help of internal and external legal experts for almost four years. The result is clear: the allegations are groundless,” Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, Volkswagen’s board member in charge of integrity and legal affairs, said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post. “Volkswagen AG therefore remains confident that it has fulfilled all its reporting obligations under capital markets law. If there is a trial, we are confident that the allegations will prove to be unfounded. Furthermore, the presumption of innocence applies until proven otherwise.”

— Taylor Telford

Also in Business

Marshalls, the off-price retail chain, went live online, featuring designers and brands that complement what shoppers can find in its physical stores, according to a statement. Online customers will be able to return items via mail or to any one of its 1,100 stores. Parent company TJX, which also operates HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, first announced the online launch earlier this year.

Six U.S. life insurers have agreed to pay a total of $1.83 million for improperly causing customers to switch their existing annuities to a different type that generated less income, New York state's financial regulator said. The action is part of an industry-wide probe into practices related to insurers' recommendations to replace a specific type of annuity with another, the New York Department of Financial Services said. The insurers are Companion Life Insurance, a unit of Mutual of Omaha; Penn Mutual; Northwestern Mutual; Prudential; United States Life Insurance; and Guardian.

— From news reports

Coming today

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases new-home sales for August.