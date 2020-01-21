That comparison found federal employees’ clicks on such jobs were up on average almost 11 percent in the first 11 months of 2019 compared with 2017. Clicks from the general public fell 7.8 percent in the same period.

The gap is more dramatic between tech workers in the government and private sector. Clicks by federal tech employees on those private-sector jobs were up 6.1 percent from January 2017 as of November, while clicks from private-sector tech employees fell 21 percent in the same period.

Potential explanations for the divide included advantages for private-sector jobs like higher salaries and the ability to work remotely.

Certain tech companies pay an almost 50 percent premium compared with the federal government, Indeed said.

— Bloomberg News

KFC apologizes for racy commercial

KFC on Tuesday apologized for an advertisement in Australia that shows two boys ogling a woman’s breasts, after calls from a local campaign group to boycott the fast-food giant over the ad it called “sexist.”

The 15-second ad, which has been running on television for the past three weeks and is also posted on KFC Australia’s YouTube channel, shows a woman dressed in a short romper check her bottom and adjust her breasts as she looks at her reflection in a car window.

The car’s window then rolls down to show two young boys staring at the woman’s breasts, before she smiles and says, “Did someone say KFC?”

A KFC spokesperson said: “We apologize if anyone was offended by our latest commercial. Our intention was not to stereotype women and young boys in a negative light.”

— Reuters

Also in Business

Major central banks have joined to explore whether they should issue cryptocurrencies as the use of cash declines and more people turn to electronic forms of paying. The study group is made up of the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Swedish Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank. They said in a statement Tuesday that they will assess the potential case for digital currencies in their home jurisdictions.

An ad in the Waze navigation app is misdirecting motorists headed to Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa into the wilderness of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, police said. Jackson Township police posted on Facebook that officers have had to help motorists who followed the directions into the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, where they became stuck on unpaved roads. Police said the problem stems from an orange ad logo in the Waze app. The address on the ad is correct.

Turkey’s Halkbank should pay millions of dollars in fines for its continued failure to respond to U.S. sanctions evasions charges, federal prosecutors in New York said. In a court filing Tuesday, the government asked a federal judge to impose a $1 million fine to double each day the bank refuses to appear in the case. Prosecutors charged it in October with aiding a years-long scheme to help Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions and access $20 billion in frozen oil revenue. The bank has refused to accept service of the indictment or answer the case, leading prosecutors to deem it a fugitive from justice.

— From news services

Coming today

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for December.