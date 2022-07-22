FedEx pares back Sunday service in some areas as e-commerce declines

Gift Article Share

FedEx pares back rural Sunday service Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight FedEx plans to scale back Sunday delivery service in far-flung areas of the U.S., the latest evidence that the e-commerce surge spurred by the pandemic is ending. The courier’s Ground unit will pare service in rural and lightly populated areas, reducing its coverage to about 80 percent of the population from 95 percent now, according to a statement.

“As economic conditions have shifted, we are making operational adjustments to suspend Sunday delivery operations in certain low-density, rural markets,” FedEx said Thursday.

The 6,000 small companies that deliver packages for the Ground unit have been complaining that they’re losing money because of rising costs. On Wednesday, one large contractor called for Sunday service to be scrapped and for an extra payment to cover rising expenses for fuel, wages and vehicles.

Advertisement

FedEx accelerated the rollout of Sunday service in 2020 to handle a historic increase of residential deliveries after covid-19 spurred lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

Volume at the Ground unit jumped 33 percent for the quarter ending in August 2020, during the height of the pandemic. In the latest quarter, the company reported the unit’s package volume fell 6.2 percent.

— Bloomberg News

American Express card spending rises

American Express’s quarterly card spending soared to a record as pandemic-weary travelers shrugged off rising airfare to throng airports, helping the company raise its annual revenue forecast.

The credit card giant also trounced estimates for April-to-June profit and joined major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase in highlighting the resilience of consumer spending in the face of an uncertain economic outlook.

Advertisement

Chief executive Steve Squeri, however, said loss rates would rise slowly, though they would remain well below pre-pandemic levels this year.

The company added $410 million in provisions for credit losses, mirroring similar buildups at major U.S. banks, and said it expects to set aside more funds.

“What I have seen [is] a correlation between … people losing their jobs and not being able to pay their bills. And so that’s potentially an issue down the road,” Squeri said.

The number of Americans enrolling for unemployment benefits rose for a third straight week last week to the highest in eight months.

For now, though, Amex is benefiting from bottled-up demand and the easing of covid-19 restrictions that have sparked the strongest summer travel season since March 2020.

— Reuters

Volkswagen will elevate Porsche chief Oliver Blume to replace Herbert Diess, who will leave his position leading the world's second-largest automaker in an abrupt shake-up after frequent clashes with labor unions. Diess and VW's supervisory board mutually agreed he will vacate his post Sept. 1, the company said Friday. The sudden departure marks the culmination of recurring battles with powerful German works councils and other key stakeholders over Diess's efforts to push through a strategic overhaul and cut costs.

Advertisement

Cargill and Continental Grain said on Friday that they had closed their deal to buy Sanderson Farms, the nation's third-largest chicken producer, in a deal worth some $4.53 billion. Under the deal, which was announced last August, Sanderson is being combined with Continental Grain subsidiary Wayne Farms. The Justice Department, which had been investigating the deal for antitrust concerns, declined to comment.

The founder of a cryptocurrency and virtual payment services company has been convicted by a federal jury of defrauding investors out of $6 million and spending some of the money on antiques, artwork and jewelry. Randall Crater, 51, of East Hampton, N.Y., was convicted in federal court in Boston on Thursday of wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said. Crater founded Las Vegas-based My Big Coin Pay in 2013, offering virtual payment services through the digital currency, "My Big Coins," which he marketed to investors between 2014 and 2017, prosecutors said.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article