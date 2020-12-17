FedEx declined to forecast future earnings, but Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said the company expects earnings to grow over the next six months because of heightened demand for shipping services.

The quarter ended Nov. 30, meaning that the figures reported Thursday captured only the beginning of the peak U.S. delivery period that runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

FedEx and rival United Parcel Service have been running at Christmas-like levels for several months already, as the pandemic causes people to do more of their routine shopping online.

Now the delivery giants are adding holiday shipments and deliveries of coronavirus vaccines, and it is straining their networks.

Memphis-based FedEx said Thursday that, adjusted to eliminate one-time gains and losses, income equaled $4.83 per share. That easily beat the average forecast of $3.90 per share among nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue climbed to $20.56 billion, up from $17.32 billion a year earlier and topping the analysts’ prediction of $19.33 billion. The increase was most notable in the company’s ground-delivery business that handles parcels, which booked a 38 percent gain in revenue, helped by recent surcharges.

FedEx had to spend more on labor — an increase of $1.2 billion, or 19 percent, on pay and benefits — and purchasing transportation to increase capacity, which rose more than $600 million from a year earlier.

— Associated Press

beverages

Coca-Cola will cut 2,200 jobs globally

Coca-Cola is cutting 2,200 jobs worldwide, including 1,200 in the United States, as the soda maker deepens its restructuring efforts amid ongoing shutdowns of ­soft-drink friendly venues such as movie theaters, bars and stadiums.

The reductions, involving a combination of voluntary buyouts and layoffs, will result in expenses of $350 million and $550 million, a spokesman said Thursday via email. Coke had about 86,200 employees at the beginning of the year, including 10,400 in the United States.

The latest move comes after the company offered ­early-departure packages to almost 40 percent of its North American workforce in August. Like other makers of sugary beverages, Coke is navigating changing consumer tastes, as products such as flavored seltzers gain in popularity, along with extended shutdowns of public venues that account for a significant portion of its sales.

— Bloomberg News

computers

Apple says penalty in lawsuit could swell

Apple said its financial penalty for infringing VirnetX Holding patents could swell to more than $1 billion if a federal judge in Texas grants requests for additional interest and royalty payments on top of what juries in two separate cases have ordered the iPhone maker to pay.

VirnetX has asked U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III to tack at least $116 million in interest onto the $503 million jurors awarded in October after concluding Apple infringed two patents related to secure communications in several iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch models.

Zephyr Cove, Nev.-based VirnetX also asked the judge to award 84 cents in royalties — the rate determined by the jury — on each infringing unit Apple sells in the future, including similar models that haven’t been included in the litigation so far. The royalty would apply to models in which Apple includes a virtual private network feature at issue in the litigation.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

BlackBerry on Thursday reported a loss of $130 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share. The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $218 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $224 million.

Tesla was upgraded by S&P Global Ratings — putting the company two steps from investment-grade — after a recent share sale boosted its cash to record levels. The rater raised Tesla one notch to BB, in line with that of Moody's Investors Service. S&P assigned a positive outlook, saying there is at least a 33-percent chance that Tesla could be upgraded again in the next year if its competitive advantage "strengthens meaningfully," analysts Lawrence Orlowski and Nishit Madlani said in a report Thursday. Tesla raised $5 billion in an equity sale earlier this month to capitalize on a surge in its shares that pushed the company into the S&P 500. It's had five consecutive quarters of profit and a growing recognition on Wall Street that battery-powered electric vehicles are here to stay. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company aims to deliver 500,000 cars this year, which would be a huge milestone for the 17-year-old company led by Chief Executive Elon Musk. This is Tesla's third upgrade during the pandemic, a feat "almost unheard of in the sector," according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joel Levington.