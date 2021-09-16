The rules that guide personal financial practices for Fed officials are the same as those for other government agencies, the spokesperson said. Moreover, the Fed has supplemental rules that are stricter than those for Congress and other agencies that are specific to its work.
Following news reports on their trading last week, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said they would divest any holdings of individual stocks by Sept. 30 and put the proceeds into index funds or cash.
Their investments were judged by in-house ethics officers to have complied with Fed ethics rules.
Still, their activity drew a sharp reaction given the context of a pandemic year in which tens of millions faced joblessness and the economy was on the precipice of a threatened depression.
— Reuters
AUTO INDUSTRY
Ford to lift production of electric pickup truck
Ford Motor said Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring.
The U.S. automaker said it would invest $250 million and add 450 hourly jobs across three Michigan facilities to lift production, having already garnered more than 150,000 reservations for the truck to date.
Ford’s move, confirming a Reuters report last month, comes even as industry observers question whether individual buyers will give up their gas-powered pickups for electric models.
The Lightning is an electric version of Ford’s best-selling gas-powered F-150 truck, whose popularity has made it the subject of some songs.
Ford and other global automakers are racing to shift their gasoline-powered lineups to all-electric power under pressure from regions like Europe and China to cut vehicle emissions. President Biden has called for billions to boost U.S. electric vehicle production, sales and infrastructure.
In May, Ford outlined plans to boost its spending on electrification by 2030 by more than a third to over $30 billion.
— Reuters
Also in Business
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that worsening covid infections may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. Jobless claims, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily for two months as many employers, struggling to fill jobs, have held onto their employees.
AMC Entertainment Holdings boss Adam Aron said the theater chain would accept ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin alongside bitcoin for ticket purchases, as cryptocurrencies gain acceptance among mainstream investors and companies. The company said in August that it would start accepting bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, by the end of the year. Many big corporations in America are joining the crypto bandwagon even as concerns grow over the environmental impact since mining digital currencies consumes massive amounts of energy.
An ambitious project aimed at capturing millions of tons of carbon emissions along the U.S. Gulf Coast in Texas garnered the support of some of the world's biggest refiners and chemical manufacturers. Dow, Chevron, Phillips 66 and Calpine were among 11 companies who agreed to "begin discussing plans" on a project first floated by Exxon Mobil earlier this year, they said in a joint statement Thursday.
— From news services