No name for the new company has been decided, executives said, but Tavares and Manley insisted it was not a “touchy subject.”

The deal, unveiled in October, was billed as a 50-50 merger, but PSA has one extra seat on the board and Tavares at the helm, giving the French carmaker the upper hand in daily management.

The executives said they expect the deal to take a year to 15 months to close. It will create a company with revenue of nearly $190 billion, producing 8.7 million cars a year — just behind Volkswagen, the Renault-Nissan alliance and Toyota.

The merger is expected to yield savings that will be invested in “the new era of sustainable mobility’’ and to meet strict new emissions regulations, particularly in Europe.

— Associated Press

INSURANCE INDUSTRY

New York Life agrees to buy Cigna unit

New York Life Insurance agreed to buy a Cigna business that sells life and disability insurance for $6.3 billion, becoming the latest insurer to make a bet on selling policies through employers.

The transaction is New York Life’s biggest acquisition as chief executive Ted Mathas cements the firm’s position as the leading U.S. life insurer owned by its policyholders. For Cigna, the cash deal will generate about $5.3 billion in net after-tax proceeds, which it will use for share repurchases and debt repayment.

Businesses that sell insurance or retirement offerings through employers have become attractive options for buyers in recent years. Lincoln National bought a group-benefits business from Liberty Mutual Holding Co. for $3.3 billion last year, and Hartford Financial Services Group acquired an Aetna life and disability operation in 2017.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The Pentagon is assessing whether the Marine Corps should scale back its $31 billion program to buy new King Stallion helicopters from Lockheed Martin and opt for a combination with a modified version of the latest-model Chinooks built by rival Boeing. Officials from the Pentagon's acquisition, sustainment, research and operational test offices are expanding on a preliminary review completed in May by the Pentagon's independent cost assessment office at the urging of lawmakers.

The Trump administration this week seized an early opportunity to reap the rewards of its effort to paralyze the World Trade Organization's dispute-settlement system. On Wednesday, the United States lodged a formal appeal of a recent WTO ruling that found that the United States did not adequately amend illegal tariffs on Indian hot-rolled carbon steel products. Because the WTO appellate body no longer has a sufficient quorum of members to sign off on new rulings, the U.S. move will effectively act as a veto of the ruling because the case was appealed into a legal void.

IBM on Wednesday said it has come up with a new battery technology that uses materials extracted from seawater and requires no cobalt, as the race to find alternative sources to the expensive mineral intensifies. IBM said it has partnered with the research wing of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, battery electrolyte supplier Central Glass, and battery manufacturer Sidus for the commercial development of the new design.

— From news services

