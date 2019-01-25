AUTO SAFETY

Fiat Chrysler recalls pickup trucks

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 180,000 pickup trucks in North America to fix an electrical problem that can knock out power steering.

The recall covers Ram 1500 pickups from the 2019 model year. Most are in the United States, and one-third are still on dealer lots.

The company said that a fastener that grounds the battery was not secured properly, and the connection can become loose, which would disable power steering. Drivers can still turn, the company indicated, but the effort it takes would not be consistent.

Fiat Chrysler said that it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Bloomberg News

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Nokia to bring new phone to Verizon

Finnish company HMD Global Oy, which makes Nokia-branded phones, said Friday it would bring a new device — the Nokia 2 V — to Verizon Communications’ network. It is the first time the carrier has ranged a Nokia phone since the line was discontinued by Microsoft in 2017.

HMD chief executive Florian Seiche said the U.S. market had always been on HMD’s road map, but after “extremely encouraging” conversations with Verizon and AT&T subsidiary Cricket Wireless last spring, it pushed ahead with creating a pair of new devices — one for each network.

The Android-powered Nokia 2 V, available later this month on Verizon, has a 5.5-inch touch screen and a 12-megapixel camera, and supports Google Pay. Another model, the Nokia 3.1 Plus, has a larger screen and is available for a suggested price of $160 on Cricket. Prices for the Nokia 2 V were not announced.

Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Canadian union seeks boycott of GM

The Canadian autoworkers union is asking people in Canada and the United States to boycott General Motors vehicles made in Mexico.

The Unifor union is asking people not to buy trucks or SUVs with vehicle identification numbers that start with 3, which signifies that the autos are made in Mexico.

In November, GM announced plans to close its car factory in Oshawa, Ontario, costing the jobs of about 2,600 blue-collar workers. It also plans to close four U.S. factories but will negotiate with the union. The closures are part of a broader restructuring that will cut 14,000 factory and salaried positions as GM tries to slim down to focus on autonomous and electric vehicles.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias says that in 2016, GM agreed to keep the Oshawa plant open until the contract ends in September 2020. He accused GM of closing Oshawa and the U.S. factories while at the same time ramping up production in Mexico.

Associated Press

Also in Business

Twitter's lead regulator in the European Union said Friday it was investigating the company for a breach notification received from the social networking site. The Irish Data Protection Commissioner said it had opened a probe "into the latest data breach it received from Twitter" on Jan. 8. The supervisory authority said that it will examine whether Twitter complied with an E.U. rule that says a personal data breach must be referred to the commissioner within 72 hours after becoming aware of it and sets out the amount and type of information that must be supplied with the notification.

Southwest Airlines will drop service to Mexico City this spring. The Dallas-based carrier says it will cease operations at Benito Juárez Mexico City International Airport on March 30. Southwest said the resources will be allocated to "better opportunities" in its route network and it will still serve other locations in Mexico — Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.

Global crude steel output jumped 4.6 percent last year, driven by strong growth in most regions including in top producer China, where output jumped 6.6 percent, data from the World Steel Association showed Friday. China, which produces half the world's steel, had output of 928.3 million tons last year, while global output reached 1,808.6 million tons, the association said. All other regions recorded growth except for the European Union. In the United States, output rose 6.2 percent to 86.7 million tons amid strong economic growth and as Washington slapped a 25 percent tariff on steel imports.

From news services