In July 2016, the company revised more than five years of monthly U.S. vehicle sales figures to reflect a new reporting method, amid an investigation by federal authorities including the U.S. Justice Department.

AD

The SEC said Fiat Chrysler put pressure on its business centers “to increase sales, maintain the year-over-year sales streak, and hit internal sales targets, particularly on the last sales day of the month” and as a result some employees at most of the business centers “engaged in fake sales reporting.”

AD

Dealers were paid to report fake sales in a company database using “cooperative marketing funds” to disguise the payments, the SEC said, adding the database “contained false vehicle sales entries, including false customer names and dates of sales.”

— Reuters

FINANCE

Chinese firms could be taken off exchanges

President Trump’s administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

AD

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies, two of the sources said. One said it was motivated by the Trump administration’s growing security concerns about their activities.

Major U.S. stock indexes slipped on the news, which came days before China celebrates the 70th anniversary of the birth of the People’s Republic on Oct. 1, when the world’s No. 2 economy will shut down for a week of festivities.

AD

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com and Baidu slipped between 4 percent and 7 percent in afternoon trading.

It was not immediately clear how any delisting would work.

In June, U.S. lawmakers from both parties introduced a bill to force Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges to submit to regulatory oversight, including providing access to audits, or face delisting.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

The U.S. economy cooled in August as Americans spent less than projected and companies cut capital-equipment orders, with below-forecast prices, adding to concerns that may support the case for further Federal Reserve easing. Treasury yields pared gains. Consumer spending on goods and services, which accounts for about two-thirds of gross domestic product, increased 0.1 percent from July, the smallest gain in six months, Commerce Department data showed Friday.

AD

De Beers is continuing its policy of offering almost unprecedented flexibility to diamond buyers as the mining company works to fend off a slump in demand for the gems, according to people familiar with the situation. The company extended the policy from its August sale to customers this week in Botswana, according to people familiar with the matter.

AD

Competition in the wind energy industry is getting tougher than ever, forcing even the biggest manufacturers to slash more than a thousand jobs in the past few days. Vestas Wind Systems, the world's largest maker of wind turbines, said Friday it was cutting about 590 jobs, adding to the 90 already announced in August. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy detailed plans to eliminate 600 jobs in Denmark, where wind regularly meets more than half the power demand.

U.S. auto sales are expected to dip 13.3 percent in September from a year earlier, hurt in part by higher prices that dampened consumer spending, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday. Consumers are expected to spend $33.9 billion on new vehicles in September, down about 12 percent from last year, while the average new-vehicle retail price is expected to set a record for the quarter at $33,709, the consultants said.

— From news services

AD