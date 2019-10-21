Since then, a set of public pension funds also pulled money from Fisher, bringing total withdrawals to around $1.8 billion. Other systems have Fisher under review.

Fisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video posted Oct. 9 on Twitter, Alex Chalekian, chief executive of a financial advisory firm, called attention to comments Fisher made at a financial conference last week. Chalekian said Fisher made derogatory comments about genitalia, picking up girls and financier Jeffrey Epstein, among other topics.

— Reuters

FOOD INDUSTRY

Dunkin' expands Beyond Meat rollout

Beyond Meat, the faux-meat maker, is announcing one of its biggest restaurant rollouts yet.

A sandwich featuring the company’s plant-based sausage will arrive in more than 9,000 U.S. Dunkin’ restaurants beginning Nov. 6, the companies said Monday.

The nationwide launch follows a successful trial run in Manhattan’s 163 locations over the past three months.

The plan was always to go national with the menu item, but the U.S. expansion wasn’t originally planned until January. Dunkin’ Brands Group said it accelerated the wider launch after New York sales were more than double what it had forecast, with the item becoming its No. 2 selling sandwich in Manhattan.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Hudson's Bay agrees to go private

Hudson’s Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is being taken private by a group of its shareholders that will try to revive the department store chain.

The deal, which is expected to close later this year or early next year, comes as Hudson’s Bay, like many retailers, has struggled amid shifting consumer behavior. Shoppers are buying more online, and they’re also looking to buy used designer goods and embracing rental services such as Rent the Runway.

Hudson’s Bay said Monday that its common shares will be purchased for $7.86 per share in cash, in a deal valued at more than $1.4 billion. The shareholder group, which includes Hudson’s Bay executive chairman Richard Baker, initially proposed in June a buyout offer of $7.21 per share. The shareholder group owns 57 percent of the company.

In August, Hudson’s Bay agreed to sell Lord & Taylor to rental clothing company Le Tote. Earlier this month it completed the sale of its European real estate and retail joint ventures.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Colorado on Monday became the second state to drop out of an effort by state attorneys general to stop T-Mobile US's $26 billion merger with Sprint. Colorado struck a deal with T-Mobile and Dish Network, which is buying assets divested from the merger. In the deal, Dish pledged to bring 2,000 jobs to the state, and T-Mobile pledged to deploy the next generation of wireless 5G across much of Colorado, the state attorney general's office said in a statement. Mississippi said on Oct. 9 that it would withdraw from the legal challenge.

The criminal case against two former Deutsche Bank employees accused of fraudulent and manipulative precious-metals trading can proceed, after a federal judge on Monday rejected their request for dismissal. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp in Chicago ruled that prosecutors had properly used the wire-fraud statute to charge James Vorley and Cedric Chanu with spoofing, part of an alleged multiyear scheme to defraud other traders on the Commodity Exchange, a venue run by CME Group's Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Chanu and Vorley were accused of placing buy or sell orders for futures contracts they didn't intend to execute, creating a false picture of supply and demand, and profiting by executing trades on the opposite side.

— From news services

Coming today

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for September.

Earnings: McDonald’s, UPS.

