Fidelity fund manager to add 12,000 jobs as growth continues

Fidelity to add 12,000 jobs across workforce Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fidelity Investments said it will add more than 12,000 new jobs by the end of the third quarter, extending its record hiring spree. The plans will put the firm on track for a third consecutive year of record staffing growth, the Boston-based fund manager said in an emailed statement Thursday. Last year it made 16,600 new hires, more than double 2020.

Hiring will be across all job functions, Fidelity said — 69 percent in customer-facing positions and 14 percent in technology roles.

The firm is adding to a workforce that’s already more than 57,000 strong. The hiring announcement came in the same week that online brokerage Robinhood Markets said it would cut 9 percent of its staff.

Fidelity also reported Thursday that it had 33.5 million brokerage accounts by the end of the first quarter, a 14 percent increase compared with the year-ago period, and a 3 percent increase from the previous three-month period.

The money manager’s business has been booming recently.

Last year revenue rose 15 percent, to $24 billion, while operating income climbed 13 percent, to $8.1 billion. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index calculated at the time that Fidelity was worth $74.8 billion, an increase of $12 billion, based on data in its annual report.

Fidelity oversaw $4.2 trillion in discretionary assets at the end of March.

— Bloomberg News

SEC accuses Vale of false dam safety audits

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday sued Brazilian miner Vale for allegedly making false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams ahead of a 2019 disaster that killed 270 people.

Beginning in 2016, Vale manipulated dam safety audits, obtained fraudulent stability certificates, and misled local governments, communities and investors with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures, the SEC alleged in a statement and court filing.

Vale Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Pimenta said in a call with analysts on Thursday that the lawsuit was expected and that the company would dispute all allegations in it.

In January 2019, the company’s dam in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho burst, unleashing a river of toxic mining waste that crushed a Vale dining hall and destroyed parts of the nearby countryside.

Vale, one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore, allegedly knew for years that its Brumadinho dam did not meet internationally recognized standards for dam safety, the SEC said.

In addition to the death toll, the disaster caused “immeasurable environmental and social harm” and led to more than $4 billion in losses to Vale’s market capitalization, it said.

— Reuters

Eli Lilly on Thursday said its potential blockbuster obesity drug achieved a goal of helping patients lose more than 20 percent of their weight in a late-stage clinical trial. The U.S. drugmaker also reported first-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. The drug, tirzepatide, which is also being studied as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, demonstrated up to 22.5 percent weight loss in adults with obesity.

Danske Bank said it's in initial discussions with U.S. and Denmark authorities on ending the massive money laundering scandal that's dogged Denmark's biggest lender since 2018. The Copenhagen-based bank said potential fines are "likely to be material" and as a consequence it will not pay out dividends alongside the release of first quarter results on Friday, according to a statement on Thursday. Danske revealed in 2018 that a large chunk of $210 billion in transactions at its Estonian branch were suspicious.

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South.

— From news services

