AUTO SAFETY

2 new probes opened in Hyundai, Kia fires

Federal regulators are opening two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles after getting complaints of more than 3,100 fires and 103 injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday that it granted a petition filed in June seeking the investigations by the Center for Auto Safety, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group.

The probes, one for Hyundai and the other for Kia, cover noncrash fires in almost 3 million vehicles from the affiliated Korean automakers. The probes cover the 2011 through 2014 Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe, the 2011 through 2014 Kia Optima and Sorento, and the 2010 through 2015 Kia Soul. The complaints came from consumers and from data provided by both automakers.

One death was reported involving a Kia vehicle, according to the documents.

NHTSA had earlier said it would incorporate the noncrash fires into a 2017 investigation that examined recalls of Hyundai and Kia vehicles for engine failures.

Hyundai and Kia said in statements that they’re cooperating with the investigations and have been open and transparent with NHTSA, providing comprehensive data. Messages were left seeking comment from NHTSA.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

U.S. retail sales down in February

U.S. retail sales fell in February, as consumers pulled back their spending on building materials, groceries, furniture, electronics and clothing amid signs of a slowing economy.

The Commerce Department said Monday that retail sales fell 0.2 percent in February, after posting an upwardly revised gain of 0.7 percent in January.

Sales at building-materials stores plunged 4.4 percent in February. Electronics retailers and grocers posted declines of more than 1 percent. Department stores, clothiers and furniture shops also had a setback in sales.

Still, auto sales rebounded slightly in February after a sharp drop in January. And non-store retailers, a category that includes online shopping, gained 0.9 percent in February and 10 percent in the past year.

— Associated Press

FOOD INDUSTRY

Kellogg to sell brands to Nutella maker

Kellogg agreed to sell its cookies and fruit snack brands, including Keebler and Famous Amos, to Ferrero for $1.3 billion.

The businesses generated sales of about $900 million in 2018, the companies said Monday. The all-cash transaction is expected to close by the end of July. Ferrero, Italian maker of Nutella, will acquire six food-manufacturing facilities in the United States, plus a leased facility in Baltimore.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The country's largest electric company was ordered Monday to excavate coal ash from all of its North Carolina power plant sites, slashing the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into water supplies. Duke Energy must remove the residue left after decades of burning coal to produce electricity, North Carolina's environmental agency said. Coal ash contains toxic metals such as mercury, lead and arsenic. The decision affects six coal-burning plants operating in North Carolina. Pits at eight other power plants in the state had previously been ordered excavated, with the ash to be stored away from waterways.

A gauge of U.S. factories topped estimates in March, rising from a two-year low on strength in employment and orders and signaling stabilization after a rocky few months. The Institute for Supply Management index rose to 55.3 from 54.2 as three of five main components increased. The result topped estimates in a Bloomberg survey calling for a rise to 54.5 and remained above the 50 level that indicates expansion. Sixteen of 18 industries reported growth. Measures of deliveries and inventories dropped.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases durable goods for February.

All day: Automakers release vehicle sales for March.