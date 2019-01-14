LAWSUITS

FedEx settles with N.Y. over cigarette taxes

FedEx Corp. will pay $35.4 million to settle three lawsuits in which New York state and New York City said FedEx shipped millions of untaxed cigarettes to residents over a decade.

The settlement announced Monday came after a judge ruled in October that FedEx had knowingly violated a federal anti-cigarette-trafficking statute and a 2006 deal with the state not to ship cigarettes to homes.

New York officials said FedEx’s conduct hurt efforts to protect public health by curbing smoking and cheated the state and city out of tax revenue from cigarette sales. They said FedEx shipped cigarettes on behalf of such firms as Kentucky-based Cigarettes Direct to You and Long Island-based Shinnecock Smoke Shop.

The settlement requires FedEx to stop domestic shipments of cigarettes, punish workers who arrange such shipments and hire an independent consultant to monitor its compliance.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

$250 billion trades in blockchain from HSBC

HSBC has settled $250 billion worth of forex trades using blockchain in the last year, it said Monday, suggesting the heavily hyped technology is gaining traction in a sector previously hesitant to embrace it.

The bank has settled over three million forex trades and made over 150,000 payments since February using blockchain, it said in a statement. It did not give data on forex trades settled by traditional processes. It said those settled by blockchain were a “small” proportion.

The data marks a significant milestone in the use of blockchain by mainstream finance, which has, until now, been reluctant to start using the technology at any scale.

HSBC said its blockchain technology has automated manual processes and reduced reliance on external technology.

Blockchain has also lowered the risks of errors and delays, cut costs, and helped the bank better optimize its balance sheet.

— Reuters

BANKING

Citigroup profits rose at end of 2018

Citigroup said Monday its profits rose in the last three months of 2018, helped by a lower tax rate and lower expenses, which offset a drop in bond trading revenue.

Citi said it earned $4.31 billion in the last three months of 2018, or $1.64 per share. On adjusted basis, earnings rose nine percent.

The results beat analysts’ estimates of $1.55 per share, according to FactSet.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Citi reported an $18.89 billion net loss. The loss was mostly an accounting adjustment, caused by the impact of the new tax law, which required Citi to write off billions of dollars of what are known as tax-deferred assets.

As expected, Citi had a difficult quarter in its bond trading division, as the last three months of 2018 were dominated by extreme market volatility in the stock and bond markets.

In a conference call with investors, Citi chief executive Mike Corbat said the bank now finds itself “operating in a more uncertain macroeconomic environment,” but he says economic growth is stronger than what the market volatility has indicated.

“We’re prepared to make adjustments if we get the sense economic conditions are changing,” he said.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission fraud lawsuit related to a $75 million bond offering for 38 Studios, a now-bankrupt video game company founded by former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling. The settlement with the bank's Wells Fargo Securities unit was disclosed in a Jan. 10 filing with the federal court in Providence, R.I. Terms were not disclosed. Wells Fargo was accused of concealing from investors that 38 Studios would face a $25 million shortfall even after the October 2010 bond offering from Rhode Island Commerce Corp., a state economic development agency.

American Airlines Group on Monday said the Federal Aviation Administration's approval of two Boeing MAX 8 aircraft is on hold due to the U.S. government's partial shutdown. The airline has taken delivery of the two aircraft, but both planes are in Tulsa awaiting FAA approvals required for commercial operation.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December.