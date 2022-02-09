But Collins will be in place to weigh in on the Fed’s policy stance within weeks of starting, at its July 26-27 policy-setting meeting.

President Biden earlier this year nominated three new Fed governors to the seven-member Fed Board in Washington, a group that would make the Fed’s top leadership the most diverse by race and gender in its ­108-year history.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is slated to vote on their confirmation next week. Regional Fed presidents, unlike nominees to the Fed Board, do not need Senate confirmation

Collins would succeed longtime president Eric Rosengren, who left amid an ethics scandal over his and another Fed bank president’s personal trading during the pandemic.

Collins is a well-known figure to monetary policymakers.

— Reuters

Alcohol market under scrutiny by Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday flagged concerns about consolidation in the ­­

$250 billion annual U.S. alcohol market and outlined reforms it said could boost competition and save consumers hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

New merger and acquisition scrutiny, different tax rates and lifting regulatory burdens to new entrants in the wine, beer and spirits market would make the market fairer for new brewers and cheaper for consumers, Treasury said in a 63-page paper.

The long-awaited report is part of a July executive order on competitiveness. Its focus on the beer industry, in particular, marks the latest push by the Biden administration to fight what it calls excess consolidation in industries from meatpacking to shipping.

Treasury, responding to over 800 public comments on the issue, suggested stiffer Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission oversight, tougher enforcement of existing rules and development of new ones in the report, which was first reported by Reuters.

The U.S. market for beer, wine and spirits has spawned thousands of new breweries, wineries and distilleries over the past decade.

But a web of complicated state and federal regulations, some dating back to the end of Prohibition in 1933, coupled with “exclusionary behavior” by massive producers, distributors and retailers means small entrants can struggle to compete and flourish, U.S. officials said.

The two largest brewers selling beer in the United States — Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors — account for

65 percent of U.S. beer revenue.

— Reuters

Hertz, battling hundreds of customers who say they were falsely arrested for auto theft after renting cars, was ordered by a federal judge to disclose how many renters it accuses every year. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath sided with the advocates for 220 people suing Hertz who argued more details about Hertz's internal anti-theft program should be public.

New York's $280 billion state pension fund will divest more than $238 million in shares and bonds of oil and gas companies including Pioneer Natural Resources, Hess and Diamondback Energy. The move follows an internal review that determined the companies failed to demonstrate viable net-zero transition plans, according to a statement from the state comptroller. The New York State Common Retirement Fund has holdings in 42 oil and gas companies.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for January

Earnings: Twitter, Coca-Cola.