The union’s proposals include reducing main-cabin beverage service on domestic flights and those to Europe, South America and Asia, and serving entrees at the same time as salad, soup and appetizers in premium cabins when possible, according to the APFA message.
— Bloomberg News
HOUSING
Home construction rose in December
Construction of new homes in the United States rose for the third consecutive month in December, and data released Wednesday suggests that the frantic pace of building will continue this year.
The December increase puts home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.7 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. In all of 2021, nearly 1.6 million housing units were started, a 15.6 percent increase over 2020.
The December housing data was boosted by multiunit projects, for which starts increased by 5 percent, offsetting a 2.3 percent decline in single-family starts. But economists note that multifamily units make up significantly less of the market than single-family homes, and the data can be volatile from month-to-month. Multifamily permits applications rose about 22 percent.
What has been a strong housing market appears to be on the verge of getting even hotter despite rising interest rates. The number of privately owned housing units authorized by building permits in December rose a whopping 9.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.87 million units, the strongest month for permits since January 2021.
— Associated Press
EARNINGS
Bank of America profits rose in 4Q
Bank of America said its profits rose 28 percent last quarter from a year earlier, but it faced the same wage inflation as its Wall Street counterparts.
The bank said Wednesday that it earned a profit of $7.01 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That’s up from a profit of $5.47 billion, or 59 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a profit of 77 cents a share.
The bank saw most of its businesses grow profits in the quarter. But much of the growth was in BofA’s investment banking division, where profits climbed to $2.68 billion from $1.67 billion.
For the full year, BofA posted a profit of $30.56 billion, nearly double the $16.5 billion it earned in 2020 when the pandemic hit the global economy.
Like its competitors, BofA is facing much higher compensation expenses. The bank spent $36.1 billion on wages and benefits last year, up 10 percent from a year earlier.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
The Port of Long Beach moved record cargo volumes last year amid an import surge and supply-chain snarl brought on by the pandemic. The West Coast port handled 9.38 million 20-foot equivalent units last year, almost 16 percent more than a year earlier, it said in a statement Wednesday. U.S. supply chains have faced unprecedented demand, worker and truck-chassis shortages and a shift to buying more material goods as Americans have avoided travel and outings in the pandemic. Long delays continue at the ports.
Florida may produce the smallest crop of oranges in more than 75 years, according to a forecast released this month. The Sunshine State is on pace to produce 44.5 million 90-pound boxes of oranges during the current season, according to a forecast released last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That is a 1.5 million box reduction from the previous forecast in December. If the current forecast holds true through the rest of the citrus growing season, it will be the smallest orange crop since the 1944-1945 season. With that small a crop, California will surpass Florida in orange production for the first time in recent years.
Shoppers bought 15 percent more home-cleaning items such as liquid and spray disinfectants last year compared with 2019, according to data from market research firm IRI. While sales slipped from 2020’s blowout figures in both dollar terms and by volume, the trends suggest sanitizing has become ingrained in everyday routines. P&G said Wednesday that organic sales in its home-care division rose in the low single digits last quarter even after a “high base period” a year ago when there was strong pandemic-driven demand for cleaning products.
— From news reports