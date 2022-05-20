Florida jury awards $77.5 million to veteran in 3M earplug case

Placeholder while article actions load

A jury in Pensacola, Fla., federal court on Friday ordered 3M to pay $77.5 million to a U.S. Army veteran who said he suffered hearing damage as a result of using the company's military-issue earplugs. The verdict for veteran James Beal is the largest yet for an individual in a sprawling litigation over the earplugs that as of May 16 included more than 290,000 claims in the Pensacola court, by far the largest mass tort litigation in U.S. history.

Beal’s trial was the last of an initial set of 16 trials held to test the strength of plaintiffs’ claims and facilitate settlement talks. Of those bellwether trials, plaintiffs prevailed in 10, winning a total of nearly $300 million. Juries sided with 3M in the remaining six.

“It is clear 3M’s defenses — whether in the courts, to investors, or the public — are unconvincing and without merit,” lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a joint statement.

“We are disappointed and will appeal today’s verdict,” the company said in a statement. “As in previous bellwether trials, we were prevented from presenting crucial evidence to the jury, and we will address that issue, among others, in our appeal.”

Beal, who served in the Army from 2005 to 2009 and in the Army Reserves until 2011, said he wore 3M’s Combat Arms Earplugs version 2 while using a variety of weapons and as a result suffers from hearing loss and tinnitus.

Aearo Technologies, which 3M bought in 2008, developed the earplugs, which were issued to military service members between 2003 and 2015. Plaintiffs allege the company hid design flaws, fudged test results and failed to provide instructions for the proper use of the earplugs.

— Reuters

First Hyundai EV plant in U.S. planned for Ga.

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday it plans to invest about $5.54 billion to build its first dedicated full electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities in the United States.

Hyundai will break ground on its new facility in Georgia in early 2023 and is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 EV units, the company said in a statement.

The South Korean auto group said it intends to create about 8,100 jobs.

Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia, added that the battery manufacturing facility will be established through a strategic partnership, details of which will be disclosed at a later stage.

The plant is a key part of Hyundai’s $7.4 billion planned investment in the United States through 2025 to foster future mobility.

— Reuters

Wells Fargo Advisors to settle SEC case

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said Wells Fargo Advisors had agreed to pay $7 million to settle charges of anti-money laundering-related violations.

The regulator said Wells Fargo Advisors failed to file at least 34 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) in a timely manner between April 2017 and October 2021.

“At Wells Fargo Advisors, we take regulatory responsibilities seriously,” bank spokeswoman Shea Leordeanu said in an emailed statement. “This matter refers to legacy issues that impacted a transaction monitoring system and the issues were resolved promptly upon discovery.”

The lapse arose because the broker failed to properly implement and test a new version of its internal anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring and alert system adopted in January 2019, the SEC said. The system failed to reconcile the different country codes.

— Reuters

Match Group said on Friday that Alphabet's Google will allow the dating apps maker to offer users a choice in payment systems, eliminating Google's control over user data. Match sued Google in May, calling the action a "last resort" to prevent Tinder and its other apps from being booted off the Google Play store for refusing to share up to 30 percent of sales. The company said it has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order against Google after some concessions, including eliminating its complete control over user data.

— From news services

