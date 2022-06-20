Food giant Danone reduces product variety amid cost rise

Placeholder while article actions load

Danone cuts product variety amid cost rise Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight French food giant Danone is cutting the variety of products it sells to retailers to reduce costs, a top executive told Reuters, meaning yogurt fans may in future miss out on the exact flavor or pot size they’re used to. Supermarkets and the makers of packaged food are struggling to combat rising costs, with products ranging from crude oil to paper packaging becoming more expensive because of a protracted pandemic-led shipping crunch and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Soaring inflation also means shoppers are tightening their belts.

On Friday, Tesco warned that Britons are buying less and switching to cheaper products.

Earlier this year, some food stores were forced to take products off shelves because they could no longer afford to sell them.

Those factors are prompting one of the world’s top food manufacturers to rethink how it sells its best-selling products which include Activia yogurt and Evian water.

“Inflation is a dynamic, particularly in Europe, that we need to start to get used to,” said Ayla Ziz, global head of sales.

The company is cutting back on “stock keeping units,” meaning that some supermarkets will have fewer variations of Danone products when it comes to flavors and sizes, she said.

— Reuters

Maine oyster boom raises new concerns

Maine is producing more oysters than ever because of a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years.

The state’s 2021 oyster harvest was the largest and most valuable in its history, according to recent data from the Department of Marine Resources in Maine.

The state’s haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50 percent last year to more than 6 million pounds.

Maine’s growing oyster business has made the state a bigger player in the national industry that grows the shellfish, which were valued at more than $187 million in 2020. The growth has also raised questions from members of other marine industries about whether the oyster business is growing too fast.

Maine oysters were worth more than $10 million at the docks last year, a decade after they were worth less than $1.3 million.

They’re now the fourth most valuable marine resource in the state, where lobster is still the most important seafood.

The presence of more farms has led to criticism from some lobster fishermen, who fear losing access to productive fishing grounds.

The state needs a comprehensive plan for the future of shellfish farming or it will lose its coast, said Crystal Canney, executive director of Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation.

“We are seeing people treating this like a Wild West gold rush, and it’s irresponsible,” she said.

— Associated Press

Disney Cruise Line's new ship Disney Wish sailed into Port Canaveral, Fla., for the first time Monday morning to the delight of fans let into Jetty Park to witness its arrival. It arrived to North America after making the transatlantic voyage from Europe, having officially been handed over to the cruise line on June 9 by shipbuilders Meyer Werft.

A federal judge ruled that Dairy Queen cannot stop W.B. Mason from selling "Blizzard" bottled spring water, the same name the unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway uses for a popular ice cream product. In a 217-page decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson found a lack of evidence that consumers were confused by the Blizzards or that W.B. Mason, an office products distributor, intended to confuse anyone.

The government of Canada on Monday published final regulations to prohibit "harmful" single-use plastics, with a ban on manufacturing and importing most of these items to come into effect in December. The ban will be on single-use plastics including checkout bags, cutlery, food-service ware made from or containing plastic that is hard to recycle, ring carriers, stir sticks and straws, the Canadian government said in a statement. Canada said in 2020 that it intended to impose binding standards for how much recyclable plastic content there has to be in products and packaging and added at the time that it wanted new rules in place within 24 months.

— From news services

