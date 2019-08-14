AUTO INDUSTRY

Ford extends Focus, Fiesta warranties

Ford said Wednesday it was extending warranties on clutch and related hardware in 560,000 Focus and Fiesta cars in the United States and Canada after reports of problems with their six-speed transmission.

The company said it would reimburse any repair charges to customers of 2014-through- 2016 model cars and offer other owners another chance to get a software update to fix the issue.

The problems with the cars’ automatic transmission DPS6 — made to improve the vehicle’s fuel economy — include vibration when the transmission is operated at low speed and a potential for the transmission to default to neutral.

The announcement means warranty coverage for these vehicles is the same that has been in place since July 2014 for older Focus and Fiesta cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that it “has not found evidence of an unreasonable risk to safety,” adding it “will continue to monitor complaints . . . and take action as necessary.”

— Reuters

CONSUMER SAFETY

Vinyl awning covers recalled after injuries

SunSetter is recalling 281,000 vinyl covers for motorized awnings in the United States and Canada after reports of one death and several injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “If a powered awning is activated while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, when the cover is removed, the awning can open unexpectedly with enough force to strike a consumer standing in the awning’s path, causing them to fall and suffer death or serious injury.”

SunSetter admits to hearing of 14 such incidents, six of which involved injuries.

“In one reported incident,” the notice says, “a 73-year-old man died after falling from a ladder and over a balcony when a motorized awning opened unexpectedly and struck him while he was removing the cover’s bungee tie-downs.”

— Tribune Content Agency

ALSO IN BUSINESS

Macy's lowered its annual earnings guidance after the department store struggled through the second quarter and was forced to mark down prices. The department store said Wednesday a combination of factors, including a fashion miss, slow sell-through of warm weather fashions and the accelerated decline in tourism, caused rising inventory levels. Macy's reported second-quarter profit of $86 million, or 28 cents per share. That's far from the per-share earnings of 45 cents Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue of $5.55 billion also fell short.

The number of people using mobile apps to discover and listen to podcasts increased 60 percent compared with January 2018, according to data released Wednesday by Adobe Analytics. People ages 25 to 34 were a key driver of the growth, with about one-third of millennial podcast listeners consuming at least five podcasts a week, Adobe said. Findings are based on a survey of about 1,000 U.S. adult podcast and audiobook listeners and ComScore data. The most preferred type of podcast was comedy and humor (46 percent), followed by educational (28 percent), history (27 percent) and true crime or crime documentary (26 percent).

Pandora A/S will introduce a jewelry collection based on the characters of the Harry Potter franchise as part of efforts to relaunch the brand after suffering a setback in key markets and falling out of favor among investors. The Copenhagen-based company has signed a contract with Warner Bros. that will allow it to sell 12 new products, including charms, pendants and a bracelet, from late November, according to a statement on Wednesday. Pandora already has an agreement with Walt Disney Co. to sell Disney-themed products in most parts of the world.

— From news reports

COMING TODAY

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for July.

9:15 a.m.: Federal Reserve releases industrial production for July.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases business inventories for June.

10 a.m.: National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for August.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

4 p.m.: Treasury releases international money flows data for June.

Earnings: Walmart