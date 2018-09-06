AUTO SAFETY

Ford recalls 2 million trucks over fire threat

Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America because the seat belts can spark and cause fires.

The recall comes about a month after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating fires in the pickups, which are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.

Ford said Thursday that it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in U.S. and Canadian trucks but that it was not aware of any injuries. NHTSA began investigating in early August after getting five fire reports, including three reports that trucks were destroyed.

Ford said that seat-belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they tighten before a crash. That can ignite gases inside a support pillar between the front and rear seats, causing insulation and carpeting to catch fire.

The seat belt pretensioner were made by ZF-TRW and now-defunct air-bag and seat-belt maker Takata, which was purchased by Joyson, another auto parts supplier.

The Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab trucks were built between March 12, 2014, and Aug. 23, 2018, according to documents posted Thursday by NHTSA.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Walmart criticized for Soviet shirt designs

Lithuania has lashed out at retail giant Walmart for using the letters U.S.S.R. and Soviet emblems on T-shirts and other products for sale online and is demanding that the goods be removed.

The Baltic country was occupied by the Soviet Union from 1940 to 1941 and again from 1944 to 1990. The nation now bans Soviet symbols.

“Horrific crimes were done under the Soviet symbols of a sickle and hammer,” the Lithuanian ambassador to the United States, Rolandas Krisciunas, wrote Wednesday to Walmart. “The promotion of such symbols resonates with a big pain for many centuries.”

Krisciunas said he does not believe Walmart deliberately chose to offend by using the Soviet symbols. “But in this case, the T-shirts and other products with the symbols of mass murder should be immediately withdrawn,” he wrote.

There was no immediate reaction from Walmart.

— Associated Press

LAWSUITS

Tesla and Musk being sued by short seller

The prominent short seller Andrew Left is suing Tesla and chief executive Elon Musk, saying Musk fraudulently engineered his since-abandoned plan to take Tesla private to “burn” investors hoping the electric car company’s stock price would fall.

Left, who runs Citron Research, said in a proposed class-action complaint filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court that Musk issued false and misleading information that harmed short sellers as well as those hoping that Tesla’s stock price would rise.

The shareholder lawsuit is one of at least seven targeting Musk since he stunned investors Aug. 7 by tweeting that he might take Tesla private in a $72 billion transaction. The tweet added, “Funding secured.” Musk announced Aug. 24 that Tesla would stay public.

— Reuters

Also in Business

The Labor Department on Thursday affirmed last month's report that U.S. productivity increased at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the second quarter. The government reported few revisions to the productivity figures released in August. The jump in productivity followed a tepid 0.3 percent gain in the first quarter. Labor costs slipped 1 percent in the April-to-June quarter, instead of the 0.9 percent that was initially reported. Separately, the Labor Department said Thursday that 203,000 people applied for jobless benefits last week, the lowest level since December 1969.

American businesses added 163,000 jobs in August, a private survey found, a decent gain that suggests that employers are confident enough to keep hiring. The payroll processor ADP says the job gains were the fewest since October. But last month's hiring is still enough to lower unemployment over time. The ADP figures came a day before the government will release its official jobs data for August. Economists have forecast that Friday's report will show employers added a solid 189,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.

U.S. services companies grew at a faster pace in August as business activity and new orders rebounded. The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday that its services index rose from 55.7 in July to 58.5 last month. Readings above 50 signal an expanding economy. The index was boosted by monthly increases in business activity and new orders, both of which had cooled in July.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for August.