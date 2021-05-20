Kohl’s raised its financial outlook for the year on Thursday, after a solid rebound in the first quarter from the devastating impact of the pandemic. But those raised expectations fell short of what many industry analysts had been projecting, and shares plunged nearly 11 percent Thursday. During a conference call, Kohl’s explained that it took into account logjams at ports and inflationary pressures in wages that could increase costs in the second half of the year. More shoppers came back to shop in stores as coronavirus vaccinations become more common, and Kohl’s bounced back to a profit after the chain lost money last year when it was forced to close its doors along with thousands of other retailers.