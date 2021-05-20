The UAW and President Biden have advocated for union jobs in new factories as the country transitions from gasoline-burning vehicles to those powered by electricity.
The joint venture, called BlueOvalSK, is the start of Ford’s plan to vertically integrate key parts of the electric vehicle supply chain. The companies say they have signed a memorandum of understanding, but details on the ownership structure and factory locations have yet to be worked out.
SK Innovation already has a U.S. battery factory in Commerce, Ga., and says it’s expanding production in Europe and China.
The company has a contract with Ford to make batteries for a new electric F-150 pickup truck, which is due in showrooms by next spring. Ford’s F-series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.
Ford said the two plants combined would produce the equivalent of 60 gigawatt hours of electricity per year. That’s equal to batteries for 600,000 Mustang Mach-E extended range SUVs, which can go about 300 miles per charge.
U.S. seeks fines in alleged grid scheme
The top U.S. energy regulator has proposed forcing three power traders — all veterans of JPMorgan Chase — to pay a total of $242 million for allegedly manipulating an obscure of corner of the country’s largest electricity market.
In a statement Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accused GreenHat Energy and its owners of placing bets on potential grid bottlenecks, known as the financial transmission rights market, that sent false price signals.
The wagers cost utilities and other traders in the PJM Interconnection market more than $179 million in losses.
FERC proposed civil penalties totaling $179 million to GreenHat and fines of $25 million each to two of its owners: John Bartholomew and Kevin Ziegenhorn. FERC also proposed ordering them to surrender nearly $13.1 million in profits.
A third GreenHat owner, Andrew Kittell, died in January. His estate is being asked to respond to the allegations. The parties have 30 days to respond.
Home mortgage rates hit 3 percent this week
Mortgage rates rose this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan to the three percent mark for the first time since mid-April.
Signs continued of the economy’s re covery from the coronavirus pandemic recession and a burst of inflation rattled stock markets.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate increased to 3 percent from 2.94 percent last week. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.24 percent.
The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those seeking to refinance, rose to 2.29 percent from last week’s 2.26 percent.
The government reported last week that a worrisome bout of inflation struck in April, with consumer prices for goods and services surging 0.8 percent — the largest monthly jump in more than a decade — and the year-over-year increase reaching its fastest rate since 2008. The report showed sharply higher prices for everything from food and clothes to housing.
Kohl’s raised its financial outlook for the year on Thursday, after a solid rebound in the first quarter from the devastating impact of the pandemic. But those raised expectations fell short of what many industry analysts had been projecting, and shares plunged nearly 11 percent Thursday. During a conference call, Kohl’s explained that it took into account logjams at ports and inflationary pressures in wages that could increase costs in the second half of the year. More shoppers came back to shop in stores as coronavirus vaccinations become more common, and Kohl’s bounced back to a profit after the chain lost money last year when it was forced to close its doors along with thousands of other retailers.
