Ford recalls 100,000 vehicles, expands earlier recall over fire risks

Ford recalls 100,000 vehicles over fire risk Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ford Motor said Friday it is issuing a new recall for 100,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks and expanding an earlier recall after reported fires. The new recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 model year Ford Escape, Maverick and Lincoln Corsair vehicles with 2.5-liter hybrid/plug-in hybrid engines. Ford said that in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and fuel vapor might be released and could accumulate near ignition sources, resulting in a potential under-hood fire.

Dealers will modify the under-engine shield and active grille shutter to address safety concerns. There are no accidents or injuries associated with this issue, and customers do not need to park the vehicles outside.

Ford is separately expanding its recall of 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs for under-hood fire risks by another 27,000 U.S. vehicles after five additional fires were reported after its recall of 39,000 vehicles announced in May, following 16 fire reports. One injury has been reported.

The U.S. automaker is still advising customers to park those vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are completed.

Vehicles may pose a risk of under-hood fire, including while the vehicle is parked and switched off.

Ford said it has recall parts available for about one-third of vehicles with an 800-watt cooling fan system but will not have all parts available for vehicles with a 700-watt cooling fan system until September.

— Reuters

USDOT warns airlines on children's seating

The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday warned airlines it might issue regulations prohibiting them from charging extra fees to allow young children to sit next to accompanying family members.

The agency cited a 2016 law that required it to review U.S. airline family-seating policies.

The agency issued a notice urging airlines to ensure children ages 13 or younger are seated next to an accompanying adult with no additional charge to the maximum extent practicable and said it could take regulatory action later this year after it reviews airline policies.

The Transportation Department said that it has received few complaints about the issue but that “even one incident is one too many.”

It added that airlines should implement policies enabling workers “to make immediate adjustments as needed to ensure young children are able to be seated adjacent to accompanying adults” but are not required to provide seats that would result in an upgrade.

The agency said airlines using seat blocking should monitor its ability to ensure adequate numbers of seats are blocked to meet demand for adjacent seats for passengers traveling with young children.

Airlines for America, a group representing major carriers, did not immediately comment Friday.

— Reuters

Five executives from the poultry processing industry have been found not guilty of conspiring to fix prices. A jury in a Denver federal court acquitted former Pilgrim's Pride CEOs Jayson Penn and William Lovette; Roger Austin, a former Pilgrim's vice president; Mikell Fries, president of Claxton Poultry; and Scott Brady, a Claxton vice president. In October 2020, Pilgrim's Pride reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry.

The U.S. Treasury on Friday said it was moving to terminate a 1979 tax treaty with Hungary in the wake of Budapest's decision to block the European Union's implementation of a new, 15 percent global minimum tax. A Treasury Department spokesperson said that since Hungary lowered its corporate tax rate to 9 percent — less than half the U.S. rate of 21 percent — the benefits of the tax treaty unilaterally benefit Hungary.

The share of the U.S. workforce that's self-employed has climbed to the highest level since the Great Recession, as the pandemic jobs shake-up spurred many Americans to try working for themselves. About 16.8 million people were classified as self-employed in June, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's an increase of 1.4 million workers over the past two years, representing more than one-third of the expansion in the labor force during that period.

— From news reports

