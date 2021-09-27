Consumers with vehicle defects may notice water leaks or increased wind noise, or both.
Ford has recalled 17,692 Mach-E vehicles for windshield repair and 13,544 vehicles for roof glass repair in the United States alone.
Overall, Ford recalled a total of 38,714 Mach-E vehicles in North America and Europe for improperly bonded windshields and sunroofs.
Ford said it isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to these problems, according to regulatory documents.
Wells Fargo settles
in overcharges case
Wells Fargo on Monday reached a $37.3 million settlement to resolve U.S. government accusations that it fraudulently overcharged hundreds of commercial customers who used its foreign exchange services.
The settlement filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan requires a judge’s approval and resolves civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank.
The San Francisco-based bank has been dogged for the past five years by a series of scandals over its treatment of customers, and has been subjected since 2018 to a federal cap on asset growth until it improves its operations and oversight.
According to court papers, Wells Fargo defrauded 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 by systematically charging higher spreads or sales margins on foreign exchange transactions than it promised, and providing financial incentives to salespeople for the overcharges.
United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby said Monday that 98.5 percent of its U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The carrier expects to see vaccine totals “north of 99 percent” when it tallies final figures for how many employees have complied with its mandate to be vaccinated or face termination. United had set a Sept. 27 deadline for all U.S.-based workers to receive at least an initial dose of one of the two-shot, U.S.-approved coronavirus vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Kirby says the airline has banned 700 passengers to date for not wearing a mask in airports and in flight as required by federal rules.
Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the labor market may soon meet her yardstick for scaling back asset purchases, while the coronavirus delta variant could raise upside risks for inflation as supply constraints last. “Employment is still a bit short of the mark on what I consider to be substantial further progress,” Brainard said Monday in remarks prepared for a meeting of the National Association for Business Economics. “But if progress continues as I hope, it may soon meet the mark.” Brainard said delta has been more disruptive than expected and stressed that starting the taper did not start the countdown to raising near-zero interest rates.
Creative Artists Agency, one of Hollywood’s top talent agencies, agreed to buy competitor ICM Partners, marking a major consolidation among the companies that represent stars and athletes. The deal unites two companies handling some of the biggest actors, writers and directors in entertainment. The companies are headquartered across the street from each other in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The deal is expected to close later this year, CAA said Monday in a statement.
A member of the Ford family is taking on another leadership role at the automaker. Alexandra Ford English, daughter of Ford executive chairman Bill Ford, was named global brand merchandising director for the company on Monday. English, 33, who serves on the company’s board of directors, will push for growth in sales of Ford brand merchandise. The appointment likely is another step toward ushering in the next generation of company leaders from the Ford family. Bill Ford, 64, is getting closer to retirement age.
