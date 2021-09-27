Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the labor market may soon meet her yardstick for scaling back asset purchases, while the coronavirus delta variant could raise upside risks for inflation as supply constraints last. “Employment is still a bit short of the mark on what I consider to be substantial further progress,” Brainard said Monday in remarks prepared for a meeting of the National Association for Business Economics. “But if progress continues as I hope, it may soon meet the mark.” Brainard said delta has been more disruptive than expected and stressed that starting the taper did not start the countdown to raising near-zero interest rates.

Creative Artists Agency, one of Hollywood’s top talent agencies, agreed to buy competitor ICM Partners, marking a major consolidation among the companies that represent stars and athletes. The deal unites two companies handling some of the biggest actors, writers and directors in entertainment. The companies are headquartered across the street from each other in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The deal is expected to close later this year, CAA said Monday in a statement.

A member of the Ford family is taking on another leadership role at the automaker. Alexandra Ford English, daughter of Ford executive chairman Bill Ford, was named global brand merchandising director for the company on Monday. English, 33, who serves on the company’s board of directors, will push for growth in sales of Ford brand merchandise. The appointment likely is another step toward ushering in the next generation of company leaders from the Ford family. Bill Ford, 64, is getting closer to retirement age.