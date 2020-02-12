Ford recalls some SUVs, cars

Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.

Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.

Associated Press

HEALTH CARE

Smaller decline in medical-bill worries

The proportion of people in families struggling to pay medical bills is down, but the number isn’t dropping like it used to, according to a big government study.

In a 2018 national survey, just over 14 percent of people said they belonged to a family struggling with those bills, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. That’s a big drop from nearly 20 percent in 2011 but only slightly less than the proportion who reported the problem in 2016 and 2017.

Researchers cautioned against reading too much into the results, in part because the survey doesn’t show important details such as income levels or the size of the bills that worry people.

But they said the smaller decline reflects broader health-care trends. A big one is a slowdown in growth for the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansions.

The ACA offers subsidized private insurance for people who don’t have access to a job-based plan. It also expanded Medicaid coverage in many states. Those expansions started in 2014.

Associated Press

SOCIAL MEDIA

WhatsApp reports 2 billion users

WhatsApp now has 2 billion users — 500 million more than it did just two years ago.

The messaging service announced the latest tally Wednesday, about six years after Facebook acquired the app for $19 billion. WhatsApp is the largest messaging platform in the world, though it makes virtually no money and recently set aside plans to introduce ads.

WhatsApp also defended its use of encryption just a few months after clashing with politicians in Washington over the technology. Facebook argues that encryption, which prevents anyone, including Facebook, from reading users’ messages, is good for user privacy, though it also makes it harder for law enforcement to track and monitor some criminal behavior.

“Strong encryption is a necessity in modern life,” according to a WhatsApp blog post. “We will not compromise on security because that would make people less safe.”

Facebook is working to encrypt all of its messaging apps, including Messenger and Instagram.

Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The U.S. budget deficit through the first four months of this budget year is up 19 percent from the same period a year ago, putting the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit since 2012. The Treasury Department said Wednesday in its monthly budget report that the deficit from October through January was $389.2 billion, up $78.9 billion from the same period last year. The deficit reflected government spending that has grown 10.3 percent this budget year while revenue was up only 6.1 percent. For January, the deficit totaled $32.6 billion, compared with a surplus a year ago of $8.68 billion.

Cruise company Carnival, the operator of a ship quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, due to coronavirus cases, warned on Wednesday of a hit to its annual earnings from a potential suspension of its operations in Asia because of the outbreak. The world’s biggest cruise operator said travel restrictions were resulting in the cancellation of voyages in other parts of Asia after it had already suspended cruise operations at ports in China. Carnival said the outbreak would have a 55 cents to 65 cents per share impact on its 2020 earnings.

France’s electricity sector cut its carbon emissions by 6 percent last year as consumption fell while wind, solar and natural gas displaced coal-fired power generation. The drop in domestic power consumption came as governments across Europe introduce policies to fight climate change by encouraging energy savings in a bid to curb pollution from burning fossil fuels.

CVS Health unveiled management changes Wednesday, as the health giant absorbs insurer Aetna. The company said that Alan Lotvin had been named president of CVS Caremark. Jonathan Mayhew was named executive vice president of transformation, and Alec Cunningham was named president and chief operating officer for the Aetna business. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.75 billion in the final quarter of 2019, compared with a loss of $419 million the previous year.

From news reports

