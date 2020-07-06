It won’t be easy for a brand best remembered as O.J. Simpson’s ride in a 1994 low-speed chase with Los Angeles police. Jeep has sold well over 800,000 vehicles for the past five years, and more than 900,000 in three of those years.

AD

Ford wants to avoid the Simpson connection. It moved the date it would unveil the SUVs from July 9, Simpson’s birthday, to July 13. The automaker thinks the Bronco name will evoke good memories from its off-road heritage during a three-decade run that ended in 1996. At its introduction in August 1965, Ford called the Bronco a new line of sport utility vehicles, the first reference to SUVs from an American automaker, the company said.

AD

“There’s a huge brand cache here,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of the Americas. “That’s why we felt strongly enough that we could build a family of vehicles.”

Galhotra says people are passionate about the Bronco, pointing to high prices that restored vehicles are commanding and frequent online searches for the name.

AD

Although the new Broncos will share some parts with other Ford vehicles, they’ve got beefed-up suspensions and were designed for off-road use, the company said. They’ve also been tested on trails and in extreme heat and cold and will come with a new system to manage all types of terrain. The Broncos will come standard with four-wheel-drive.

Specific details of the vehicles won’t be released until the unveiling. The Sport goes on sale late this year and the larger Bronco hits dealers in spring 2021.

AD

— Associated Press

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Thai minister rejects

monkey labor accusation

Monkey labor to harvest coconuts for commercial products “is almost nonexistent” in Thailand, the commerce minister said on Monday, after British retailers announced bans on products campaigners say use the animals in their production.

AD

Waitrose, Co-op, Boots and Ocado vowed not to sell products that used monkey labor, while Morrisons has already removed Thai products amid an appeal by Carrie Symonds, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee.

Symonds on Friday backed a call to supermarkets to stop selling Thai coconut products over accusations of monkey “slaves” by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals published in the Telegraph newspaper.

“Using monkeys for the coconut industry is almost nonexistent,” Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters, saying human labor had long ago replaced monkeys.

AD

“But there may still be the pictures of monkey[s] collecting coconuts for tourism on video clips, which created a misunderstanding,” Jurin said.

AD

When asked by email about the minister’s comments, PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said: “PETA’s investigation footage was captured recently on plantations and training schools.”

— Reuters

Also in Business

A gauge of U.S. service industries jumped to a four-month high in June and showed the resumption of growth as the economy reopened more broadly from shutdowns related to the novel coronavirus. The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its nonmanufacturing index soared a record 11.7 points to 57.1 last month. Readings above 50 indicate growth.

Johnson & Johnson said Monday it was slashing the price of its version of the tuberculosis drug bedaquiline to $340 from its original price of $400, for a six-month treatment, in low- and middle-income countries, to increase its use during the pandemic. J&J's bedaquiline, marketed under the brand name Sirturo, will be available at the reduced price to more than 135 eligible countries.

AD

AD

TUESDAY

10 a.m.: The Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May.