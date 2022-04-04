“The chip shortage continues to hurt Ford’s output to a higher degree,” researcher LMC Automotive said in a separate statement. “The F-150 was outsold by both the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram 1500 in March.”

Story continues below advertisement

The performance is a particular blow to Ford as it prepares to roll out an electric version of its F-150, which had nearly 200,000 nonbinding reservations from potential buyers. The F-series line is the top-selling vehicle in the United States and Ford’s most profitable product. The company said it has a high number of F-series trucks in transit to dealers.

Advertisement

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74% over February,” Andrew Frick, vice president of sales, distribution and trucks, said in the Ford statement.

Ford joined its automaker peers reporting a sales decline to start the year as the war in Ukraine and volatile gas prices add to supply-chain challenges and pandemic upheaval for the industry. Toyota Motor retained its spot as the No. 1 automobile seller in the United States for the first quarter despite a 15-percent decline.

Story continues below advertisement

Following Ford’s release, LMC cut its outlook for U.S. light-vehicle sales industry-wide because of a “lack of inventory.” It now expects sales this year of 15.3 million, down 500,000 from its prior estimation.

CFRA Research on Monday lowered its earnings estimate for Ford and cut its 12-month price target by $5 to $25. Still, the firm said Ford’s move to embrace electric vehicles gives the stock “expansion potential” as it becomes valued less like a legacy auto manufacturer.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

Starbucks to suspend share buybacks

Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz — who returned to the company as interim chief executive on Monday — said his first major action will be suspending Starbucks’ share buyback program and plowing those billions of dollars into the company instead.

Story continues below advertisement

“This decision will allow us to invest more profit into our people and our stores — the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders,” Schultz said in an open letter to employees posted on Starbucks’s website.

The pivot in strategy comes just three weeks after Starbucks announced that Schultz, who bought the company in 1987 and led it for more than three decades, would be taking over the company’s top role until it finds a permanent chief executive. Previous chief executive Kevin Johnson announced his retirement March 16; the company said it expects to name a permanent chief executive by the fall.

Advertisement

Starbucks announced late last year that it was committing to a three-year, $20 billion share repurchase and dividend program to return profits to investors. That was on top of a $25 billion share buyback and dividend program the company announced in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Buybacks often raise a company’s stock price, rewarding its shareholders. But some critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), say buybacks also inflate executive compensation and do nothing to improve a company’s goods and services.

Monday’s announcement indicates Schultz is feeling some heat from employees, many of whom have publicly complained about understaffed stores and lagging pay.

— Associated Press

Morningstar agreed to buy data and news service provider Leveraged Commentary & Data from S&P Global for as much as $650 million in cash. Chicago-based Morningstar will pay $600 million at closing and agreed to make an additional payment of $50 million six months later, if certain conditions related to the transition of LCD customers are met, according to a statement.

Mailchimp, the email marketing company, said its network was breached followed a social engineering attack. An intruder viewed about 300 Mailchimp accounts and audience data was exported from 102 of them, Siobhan Smyth, chief information security officer, said in a statement.