Ford has forecast a $5 billion loss for this quarter, tied to a two-month shutdown of its North American factories, and significant volume declines in every region. The automaker expects introductions of models such as the redesigned F-150 pickup and new electric Mustang Mach-E to be delayed by roughly the span of time its plants were down.

— Bloomberg News

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Passenger count down 96 percent in April

U.S. airlines carried 3 million passengers in April, a staggering 96 percent decline from April 2019 amid the coronavirus pandemic and flight restrictions, the Transportation Department said on Wednesday.

The department said U.S. airlines carried about 2.8 million domestic passengers and 132,000 international passengers. International passengers fell 99 percent compared with April 2019 as the United States imposed flight restrictions on many international visitors.

Total U.S. airline passengers were the lowest since 1974, when the government began collecting monthly data. By comparison, there were 76.1 million total U.S. airline passengers in April 2019.

U.S. airlines have grounded nearly half of all airplanes and canceled hundreds of thousands of flights, but many airlines are adding back flights in July as demand modestly rebounds off the historic lows.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

European police bust illegal streaming ring

European police busted an illegal streaming ring that provided service to 2 million people and was so sophisticated that it had its own customer service team.

The criminal network operated for over five years and offered more than 40,000 channels, movies, documentaries and other content, according to European police coordination agency Europol.

The group offered a technical assistance service and high standards of quality control, earning an estimated $17 million through PayPal payments, bank transfers and cryptocurrencies, the agency said.

The group operated mainly out of Spain, said Eurojust, an agency that oversees cooperation on judicial matters.

Police forces made 15 house searches across Europe and arrested 11 people. Eurojust said 50 servers were taken down in nine countries.

Property, luxury cars and jewelry, cash and cryptocurrencies were seized for a total value of about 4.8 million euros ($5.5 million), Europol said.

Another 1.1 million euros ($1.25 million) was frozen in various bank accounts.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The nation’s largest owner of malls is backing out of a $3.6 billion deal to buy a major rival as the coronavirus pandemic shakes the retail economy. It is the second major retail deal that was signed just before the pandemic hit the United States to crumble. The sale of Victoria’s Secret to a private equity group fell apart last month. On Wednesday, Simon Property Group said Taubman’s properties, which include high-end stores in or near big cities, have been “disproportionately” affected by the pandemic.

Just Eat Takeaway.com says the European restaurant delivery company is in advanced talks with Grubhub for the two companies to merge. The Amsterdam-based company said Wednesday the two companies are considering an all-stock combination. Just Eat Takeaway.com provides restaurant delivery services in Europe, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Grubhub operates in 4,000 U.S. cities.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases Producer Price Index for May.