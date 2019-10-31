The UAW turned its attention to bargaining with Ford on Oct. 25 after ending a 40-day strike against GM that the company estimates will lower earnings this year by about $2.9 billion. The Ford deal, reached after three days of talks on economics, is expected to follow the basic pattern set in the GM contract, which included lump-sum payments and annual pay increases that lift production wages up to $32.32 an hour by 2023.

GM workers received a record $11,000 signing bonus. It’s not clear if Ford workers, who didn’t lose wages to a walkout, will receive as large a payout.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Google sues Texas attorney general

Google sued the Texas attorney general on Thursday to ensure that its confidential business information will not be disclosed to rivals as he leads a multistate probe into possible antitrust violations by the Internet search and advertising company.

In papers filed with a Travis County, Tex., state court, Google and its parent, Alphabet, said Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) hiring for the probe of three outside consultants, including two who have worked for rivals or Google critics, threatens to expose key elements of Google’s business practices, justifying appropriate safeguards.

“Given the breadth of confidential information sought by (Paxton’s office) and the heightened risks of leaks and disclosure to Google’s competitors and complainants in this and other regulatory proceedings, a protective order is appropriate and necessary,” Google said.

Paxton’s office had no immediate comment. The attorney general is leading a probe by 48 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico into Google, announced in September.

Technology-related companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook have faced growing antitrust concerns from regulators and lawmakers. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

— Reuters

Also in Business

In a new era for a classic high-fashion brand, Authentic Brands won court approval to become the new owner of bankrupt Barneys New York after rival offers failed to materialize. Lawyers for Barneys told the federal bankruptcy court judge, Cecelia Morris, that Authentic was the only qualified bid by the time of Thursday's hearing in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The company said in a statement there's still time for other bidders to come forward before a closing scheduled for Friday.

General Motors is recalling 638,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks because a wheel-speed sensor could fail and cause unintended braking, it said Thursday. The recall covers some 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe and GMC Yukon models, and some 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for October.

Earnings: Exxon Mobil reports quarterly results.

— From news services

