Placeholder while article actions load

AUTOMAKERS Ford's year-over-year sales dropped in April Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As the global semiconductor chip shortage continued to curtail auto production and drag down sales across the industry, Ford on Wednesday reported a 10.5 percent year-over-year decline in U.S. sales in April. The automaker sold 176,965 vehicles last month. Meanwhile, competitors including American Honda, Toyota North America and Hyundai earlier this week also reported that their sales fell in April as the industry battles supply chain issues.

Still, Ford noted that it picked up a percentage point in U.S. market share last month as it saw its inventory flow to dealers improve.

Ford reported that sales of its electric vehicles increased 139 percent year-over-year in April on sales of the Mustang Mach-E SUV and the E-Transit cargo van.

Advertisement

Mach-E had its best monthly sales performance since it launched at the end of 2020, up 95 percent year-over-year, according to Ford.

Sales of Ford’s flagship truck lineup, F-series, were down 22.3 percent in April, though the automaker noted that sales were up nearly 15 percent over March.

— Tribune Content Agency

COURTS

More refunds for S.C. utility customers

A South Carolina judge has approved a second round of refunds for customers of a utility that poured billions of dollars into two nuclear power plants that never produced a watt of power.

About $61 million is being set aside for Dominion Energy South Carolina users after the utility sold a number of properties as part of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit by 1.1 million of its customers over the never-completed plants at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Columbia.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s agreement will split the $61 million based on power use by residential, business and industrial customers during a decade of planning and construction for the nuclear station, media outlets reported.

Four executives of the utility or the company that was building the reactors have been indicted or have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the failure.

— Associated Press

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Airbus earnings rose during first quarter

Airbus said Wednesday that earnings in the first three months of 2022 rose to $1.28 billion, helped by an increase in aircraft deliveries as airlines recover from the worst of the pandemic.

Revenue rose 15 percent from a year earlier, to $12.6 billion.

Airbus said it plans to speed up production of its A320 family of planes that compete with Boeing 737s to 75 per month by 2025.

Advertisement

However, the France-based manufacturer said the start of passenger service for its new A321 XLR long-range plane will be delayed from late 2023 until early 2024. Airbus has encountered more difficulty than it expected in meeting certification requirements set by Europe’s aviation regulator.

The ramp-up in A320 production builds on a current Airbus goal to build 65 A320s a month by the middle of 2023. The company hopes to take advantage of strong demand for short and medium-range planes.

— Associated Press

Also in Business



TurboTax owner Intuit agreed to pay all 50 U.S. states a total of $141 million to resolve claims that the online tax preparer duped low-income Americans into paying for services that should have been free. Under the settlement, Intuit will also suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” advertising campaign, which lured customers with promises of cost-free tax preparation only to direct them to profitable options, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led the states’ probe, said in a statement Wednesday.



Executives considered a shortened workweek the most-wanted recruitment and retention strategy by far when polled by research and consulting firm Gartner, but only 6 percent of those same senior leaders said they’re doing it or planning to at their organization. Instead, companies are more likely to be increasing paid time off or giving workers more flexibility on when they start and end work each day. The survey, conducted in late April, found that executives most feared a loss of productivity if they shifted to time-based strategies such as a four-day workweek, which has been tested at start-ups and also a few big employers including Cisco Systems and Unilever.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article