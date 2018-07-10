SEC

Former CEO charged with insider trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged the former chief executive of Heartland Payment Systems with insider trading for allegedly tipping his romantic partner about the payment processor’s $4.3 billion takeover by Global Payments.

Robert Carr, 73, who was also Heartland’s founder, was accused of repeatedly discussing the late-2015 merger talks with Katherine Hanratty, 65, whose relationship with him had begun in 2011. Carr was also accused of having given Hanratty a $1 million check before the merger, with instructions to open a brokerage account and buy $900,000 of Heartland stock.

The SEC said Hanratty, who was also charged, did what Carr asked and sold her stock for a $250,628 profit in April 2016, four months after Global Payments agreed to buy its rival.

Hanratty, who co-owns a staffing agency, had repeatedly expressed concern to Carr about her finances, and after opening the brokerage account, which named Carr as the beneficiary, emailed him that “for the first time ever I feel a sense of relief knowing that I have some security,” the SEC said.

— Reuters

LAWSUITS

Judge in Roundup trial will let experts testify

Evidence that Roundup weed killer can cause cancer seems “weak,” but experts can still make that claim at trial, a U.S. judge ruled Tuesday.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco allows hundreds of lawsuits against Roundup’s manufacturer, Monsanto, to move forward. The lawsuits by cancer victims and their families say the agrochemical giant long knew about Roundup’s cancer risk but failed to warn them.

Many government regulators have rejected a link between cancer and the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate. Monsanto has denied such a link, saying hundreds of studies have shown that glyphosate is safe.

Chhabria said the evidence, “viewed in its totality, seems too equivocal to support any firm conclusion that glyphosate causes” non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Still, he said he would not say that the three experts presented by attorneys for the cancer victims and their families presented “junk science.”

— Associated Press

cybersecurity

Macy's says hackers took customer data

Macy’s said Tuesday that hackers obtained names and passwords of online customers and potentially were able to access data including credit card numbers and expiration dates.

The data breach affected half of 1 percent of customers registered on Macys.com or Blooming­­dales.com, spokeswoman Blair Rosenberg said. Customer login and password data were taken from websites not related to Macy’s or Bloomingdale’s and were then used to access profiles on those sites, the company said.

“We have investigated the matter thoroughly, addressed the cause and, as a precaution, have implemented additional security measures,” Macy’s said in an emailed statement.

While other personal data may have been accessed, Social Security numbers were not, Macy’s said. The breach occurred between April 26 and June 10, it said. It detected suspicious activity June 11, and it blocked the profiles in question on June 12.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Toyota launched a Honolulu car-sharing service Tuesday that allows customers to use smartphones to unlock and start cars for rent by the hour or day. The service is called Hui, pronounced "hooey," which means "group" in Hawaiian. Developed with local distributor Servco Pacific, it uses a Toyota platform that tracks and analyzes who uses car sharing and when.

American Airlines said Tuesday that it will stop using plastic straws and drink stirs and replace them with biodegradable alternatives. American said that starting this month, it will serve drinks with straw and wood stir sticks in its airport lounges. It will also begin moving to what it called eco-friendly flatware. In November it will replace plastic stir sticks on planes with ones made from bamboo. It said the moves will eliminate more than 71,000 pounds of plastic a year.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for June.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for May.