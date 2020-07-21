Morgan Stanley had no immediate comment on Christensen’s request.

Booker became one of the most senior executives on Wall Street to level racial bias accusations against a bank, allegations that came months after her 26-year stint at the firm came to an end.

Booker said she experienced and witnessed “systemic racial discrimination” against African Americans at the bank. Morgan Stanley said it strongly rejects her claims and will fight the lawsuit.

— Bloomberg News

GENDER

Share of patents rising for women

American women are making slow but steady progress when it comes to innovation and obtaining legal protection for their inventions, according to a study by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The share of patents with at least one woman named as inventor was 22 percent by the end of 2019, up from 20.7 percent in 2016, according to the study of patents with at least one U.S.-based inventor. That is still small considering half of all patents are issued to foreign inventors and women make up half of the country’s population.

Women made up less than 13 percent of all U.S.-based patentees when taking into account that some are listed on multiple patents. That, too, is higher than in past years.

While showing improvement, the report released Tuesday is the latest to look at what has become known as the “lost Einsteins” — women, underrepresented minorities and people from lower socioeconomic rungs who have been shut out of what could be a key driver to financial growth.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. aviation regulators are finalizing required fixes for Boeing’s grounded 737 Max jet in what the government called an “important milestone” toward returning it to service. The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday announced that it is preparing to issue formal legal directives for repairs required on the jet, which indicates that the agency is satisfied the manufacturer has satisfactorily completed software and hardware updates to the plane. The public will have 45 days to comment on the FAA’s action.

Carlyle Group co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin is stepping down after less than three years at the helm, handing sole control of the private equity giant to Kewsong Lee in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Youngkin, 53, who joined Carlyle in his 20s and was long groomed by its founders, decided to give up his post and will depart at the end of September to focus on public service, the firm said in a statement Tuesday. The abrupt exit leaves the $217 billion alternative asset manager squarely under the control of Lee, a skilled dealmaker who joined in 2013 from Warburg Pincus.

Hertz Global Holdings agreed to pay lenders who indirectly control the company’s fleet of rental cars $650 million under a deal to suspend a bankruptcy court fight over the vehicles, according to court documents. Under the agreement, Hertz will for the rest of the year halt its effort to cancel some of the nearly 500,000 leases on the cars the company rents out to consumers. A separate Hertz entity owns the vehicles, which the company leases back under a contract that gives lenders strong collateral rights. Since filing for bankruptcy in May, Hertz has been fighting with lenders who funded the purchase of its vehicle fleet and are repaid through the lease deal.

— From news services

Coming today

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for June