Back-to-school sales at U.S. department stores are expected to jump about 25 percent from last year, as parents splurge on apparel, supplies and electronics for the new academic year when many kids return to classrooms, an industry report showed on Thursday. Sales at department stores this back-to-school season, which runs mid-July through early-September, are forecast to surge 25.3 percent from a year earlier, and 9.5 percent over 2019, according to Mastercard Inc. SpendingPulse data.