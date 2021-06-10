Jones also will make restitution of $550,000 to the UAW, $42,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, forfeit more than $151,000 and pay a $10,000 fine, prosecutors said.
On Thursday morning, Jones pleaded for mercy from Judge Paul Borman and again apologized to the union and its members.
“I failed the UAW,” he said. “I let my union down and I pray every day that no harm comes to the UAW.”
Jones, 63, of Corsicana, Tex., agreed to cooperate with the government in the prosecution of others, and as a result, prosecutors sought a lower prison sentence. Jones is one of 16 people convicted so far in a wide-ranging probe by the office for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, which worked with current UAW leaders to reform the union.
Jones, a certified public accountant, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle funds from the UAW from 2010 through September 2019, and with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to pay taxes on the money prosecutors charge he stole. He resigned from the union last November.
U.S. and Taiwanese trade chiefs stress ties
The U.S. and Taiwan’s trade chiefs held discussions Thursday, with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai emphasizing the importance of Washington’s trade and investment relationship with Taipei.
In the virtual meeting with her Taiwanese counterpart, John Deng, Tai expressed the U.S.’s interest in working together on issues of common concern in multilateral organizations, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in an emailed statement.
Taiwan’s easing limits on imports of U.S. meat containing an additive showed the government’s determination to promote globalization and deepen bilateral economic and trade ties with the U.S., Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said in a statement.
The two sides signed a so-called Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, or TIFA, in 1994 although the last meeting was in October 2016. In the last days of the Trump administration, there was an agreement to hold annual economic talks for five years, and there is strong support in the U.S. Congress for talks with Taiwan.
Both sides agreed to resume the 11th TIFA meeting in coming weeks, according to Taiwan’s statement. It added that they will continue to cooperate under the World Trade Organization and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation frameworks.
China opposes any official contact between the U.S. and Taiwan, which it regards as part of its territory. Any negotiations or discussions will inevitably be linked with U.S.-China relations, and could increase the tensions between the two.
The value of U.S. goods imports from Taiwan, a major chip exporter, surged to a record $6.2 billion in April amid a shortage of semiconductors.
Back-to-school sales at U.S. department stores are expected to jump about 25 percent from last year, as parents splurge on apparel, supplies and electronics for the new academic year when many kids return to classrooms, an industry report showed on Thursday. Sales at department stores this back-to-school season, which runs mid-July through early-September, are forecast to surge 25.3 percent from a year earlier, and 9.5 percent over 2019, according to Mastercard Inc. SpendingPulse data.
Malaysia’s Industrial Court has ruled in favor of over a hundred migrant workers in a labor dispute against American tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber, court documents showed on Thursday, amid accusations of unpaid wages and employee mistreatment. Around 250 migrant workers had filed a total of five complaints against Goodyear Malaysia in 2019 and 2020 over noncompliance with a collective labor agreement, and are claiming about $1.21 million in unpaid wages.
