Four major banks report profit decline in first quarter as dealmaking slows

Four big banks reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits Thursday, as the volatile markets and war in Ukraine caused dealmaking to dry up while a slowdown in the housing market meant fewer people sought mortgages. The results from Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were similar to the results out of JPMorgan Chase, which on Wednesday reported a double-digit decline in profits.

At Goldman Sachs, profits fell 43 percent to $3.63 billion. Citigroup posted a 47 percent decline in profits to $4 billion, Wells Fargo’s profits fell 21 percent and Morgan Stanley’s earnings dropped 11 percent.

In some ways, comparing this quarter to a year ago doesn’t tell an accurate story of how well Wall Street is doing. The first quarter of 2021 was helped by the start of widespread vaccination campaigns for the coronavirus, as well as recovery in the economy from the pandemic. Banks also released large portions of their loan-loss reserves — money they sock away to cover potentially bad loans in a rough economy — last year. Those were a one-time boost to profits.

But banks are often seen as a proxy for the overall economy, and the first quarter of 2022 has been considerably rougher than a year earlier. Markets have struggled with high inflation, as well as a rise in oil prices largely caused by the Ukraine war.

Interest rates have also risen sharply in response to the Federal Reserve signaling that it plans to raise interest rates multiple times this year, which in turn has caused mortgage rates to rise.

— Associated Press

Steinway piano builder to go public

Steinway Musical Instruments Holdings, the 169-year-old piano builder founded in New York City by a German immigrant, has filed to go public through an initial public offering.

The company, based in the city’s Astoria neighborhood, plans to sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investment firm Paulson & Co., founded by billionaire John Paulson, acquired the master piano maker in 2013. The company has attracted takeover interest over the years including a $1 billion offer from Chinese state-owned company China Poly Group Corp. in 2018.

Proceeds of the offering will go to selling shareholders including Paulson, who will control more than half of the company’s voting power after the listing, the prospectus showed.

Luxury goods spending has held up during the pandemic, Steinway noted, with net sales increasing 30 percent year-over-year in 2021 to $538 million. Net income rose 14 percent to $59 million.

And when it comes music, celebrity names still count.

“Many musical greats have endorsed the quality of our instruments and personally use our instruments on the brightest stages,” the company said in the prospectus. “Some of the biggest classical and pop icons of today, including Lang Lang and Billy Joel, and jazz legends such as Ahmad Jamal and McCoy Tyner, all chose Steinway time and again as the desired instrument to express their art.”

— Bloomberg News

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose to a three-month high in early April as optimism about job growth and wage expectations more than outweighed decades-high inflation. The University of Michigan's sentiment index increased to 65.7 from 59.4 in March, data released Thursday showed. The figure exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The survey's measure of future expectations climbed to 64.1, the highest since January. The monthly increase of almost 10 points was the largest since 2006.

New York City residents at more than 3,000 buildings, including the city's fanciest high-rises, moved closer to having to take out their own trash after workers authorized their union to call a strike if contract talks break down. Doormen, superintendents and other employees on Wednesday night authorized their bargaining committee to call a strike if they don't reach a collective bargaining agreement for the next four years. The 32BJ SEIU, a powerful union representing the New York workers, is negotiating with the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, a group representing building owners and managers.

— From news services

