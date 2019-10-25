It was the first time J&J had recalled its iconic baby powder for possible asbestos contamination and the first time U.S. regulators announced finding asbestos in the product.

AD

Target has removed all bottles of the product from its stores and Target.com following the recall, a spokeswoman said in an email.

AD

CVS Health said Thursday that it would remove the bottles from its online store as well, out of caution and to prevent customer confusion. The pharmacy chain said all other sizes of the talc would remain on its shelves.

Rite Aid had told its stores to pull all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson’s from shelves Oct. 18 and store them in a secure location, company spokesman Chris Savarese said.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has also removed and blocked all potentially affected baby powder, a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

AD

— Reuters

PHARMACEUTICALS

Two charities settle drug kickback case

Two charities will pay $6 million to resolve claims that they operated as pass-throughs for seven pharmaceutical companies to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients using their high-priced medications, the Justice Department said Friday.

AD

The settlements with the patient-assistance charities Good Days and Patient Access Network Foundation were the first to be reached with foundations linked to an industry-wide probe that has resulted in $840 million in settlements with drugmakers.

Good Days agreed to pay $2 million, and the PAN Foundation agreed to pay $4 million. Neither admitted wrongdoing.

AD

Drug companies are prohibited from subsidizing co-payments for patients enrolled in Medicare, the government’s health-care program for people age 65 and older. Companies may donate to nonprofits providing co-pay assistance as long as they are independent.

But the government has alleged that various drugmakers have used charities like Good Days and PAN as means to improperly cover the co-pay obligations of Medicare patients using their drugs, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

Hyundai will offer autonomous ride-sharing services in California starting next month to study consumer behavior in an autonomous-driving environment, the companies involved said Friday. The South Korean carmaker will team up with Pony.ai, a self-driving start-up, and mobility service provider Via to build a fleet of at least 10 Kona electric sport-utility vehicles to provide autonomous ride-sharing services called BotRide.

AD

The pace of expansion in the offshore wind industry needs to double to meet the world's climate targets, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based institution estimated that investment in the technology is growing 2.2 percent a year, drawing in $840 billion over the next two decades. To reach goals for reining in fossil-fuel emissions, that funding must reach about $1.2 trillion, meaning annual growth of 4.4 percent.

AD

Jane Fraser ascended to the No. 2 job at Citigroup, putting her in position to succeed chief executive Michael Corbat and become the first woman to lead a major U.S. bank. The behemoth lender named Fraser as president Thursday and handed her responsibility for consumer banking.

Fiat Chrysler said Friday that it is recalling 108,000 Ram 1500 diesel-powered pickup trucks in the United States because of coolant leaks tied to reports of some fires and four minor injuries. The Italian-American automaker said the recall covers trucks from the 2014 through 2019 model years. It found microscopic cracks in some exhaust gas recirculation coolers.

— From news services

AD