Impossible Foods's new faux-chicken nuggets went on sale at about 150 restaurants Tuesday, with a grocery rollout set to follow this month, as food companies jockey for the new segment of the imitation-meat market. Restaurants serving the nuggets include David Chang's Fuku in New York City and Tal Ronnen's Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. They will be available at regional chains such as Fatburger and some Dog Haus locations this week. By month's end, supermarkets such as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and Safeway will sell them. More than 10,000 grocery stores will offer them by the end of the year, Impossible Foods said.