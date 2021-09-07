Diseases had accentuated the losses, it said.
French wine output in 1991 and 2017 also was affected by severe spring frosts.
The ministry’s first outlook for national wine output last month projected a fall of 24 to 30 percent from 2020, to between 32.6 million hectoliters and 35.6 million hectoliters.
A hectoliter is the equivalent of 100 liters, or around 133 standard wine bottles.
Almost all wine-growing regions were affected by adverse weather, although with varying intensity, the ministry said.
Champagne output was expected to fall 36 percent from last year as heavy summer rains led to the development of mildew fungus, adding to the frost losses.
Fungus attacks led the grapes and leaves to dry up.
The Burgundy-Beaujolais region was also badly hit, with output seen falling 47 percent from last year, notably because of frost, hail and disease cutting off a good part of the Burgundy harvest, the ministry said.
— Reuters
APPAREL INDUSTRY
Federer-backed shoe company plans IPO
Swiss running-shoe maker On Holding, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted Roger Federer as an investor, plans to raise as much as $622 million in an initial public offering in New York.
The IPO will consist of 31.1 million shares sold at $18 to $20 each, the Zurich-based company said in a filing Tuesday. The sale would value the shoemaker at as much as $5.5 billion if a so-called greenshoe option is exercised.
On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade ago. The pandemic gave the label a boost as well, thanks to a lockdown-inspired boom in the running, outdoor and casual-clothing sectors. The shoes, known for their distinctive tubular cushions on the sole, have garnered somewhat of a cult following.
The shares will trade under the NYSE listing symbol “ONON.” The company is selling 25.4 million shares, while existing shareholders are selling 5.7 million.
The company’s investors include Stripes, the growth investment firm founded by Ken Fox, and former 3G Capital dealmaker Alex Perez’s Point Break Capital, according to the filing.
Asian private equity firm Hillhouse also owns a stake.
Federer became a shareholder of On in 2019, and last year the company unveiled a shoe he helped design and that’s named after him, which sells for about $200. He’s thought to have invested some 50 million francs, or about $54 million, Handelszeitung reported in February.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Impossible Foods's new faux-chicken nuggets went on sale at about 150 restaurants Tuesday, with a grocery rollout set to follow this month, as food companies jockey for the new segment of the imitation-meat market. Restaurants serving the nuggets include David Chang's Fuku in New York City and Tal Ronnen's Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. They will be available at regional chains such as Fatburger and some Dog Haus locations this week. By month's end, supermarkets such as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and Safeway will sell them. More than 10,000 grocery stores will offer them by the end of the year, Impossible Foods said.
Coming today
10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for July.
2 p.m.: Federal Reserve releases Beige Book.
