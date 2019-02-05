ENERGY

France fines GE for

job-creation failure

France will fine General Electric 50 million euros ($57 million) for creating fewer than 3 percent of the jobs it had promised as a condition for getting the green light to take over Alstom’s energy business in a deal that stirred political controversy.

The Boston-based company added a net of 25 jobs over the past three years compared with the 1,000 it had pledged, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement Tuesday. The money will be put into a state-operated fund designed to foster industry, and GE plans to develop renewable-energy operations in France, he said.

The fine is the latest reminder of how GE’s takeover of Alstom’s energy business soured. The problems in France exacerbate woes at home for the 127-year-old company being dismantled following the ouster of two chief executive officers in quick succession and a plan to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in its troubled energy branch.

The GE-Alstom deal was touted by then-CEO Jeffrey R. Immelt as a win-win for the two companies and for France. Yet it has left a bitter taste all around, with former GE chief executive John Flannery calling the purchase “very disappointing.” Last month, a former Alstom executive grabbed headlines in France after alleging in a book that the French company’s corruption-related legal woes in the United States were used to force the deal through.

GE employs about 16,000 people in France, including in renewable energy and health care. The government on Tuesday said it has created 3,000 jobs and invested almost 1 billion euros in the country during the past three years.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Fiat Chrysler recalls 882,000 pickups

Fiat Chrysler said on Tuesday it would recall 882,000 pickup trucks worldwide in two recalls to address steering and pedal problems.

The Italian-American automaker said it was recalling about 660,000 heavy-duty Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks from the 2013 through 2017 model years, including 574,000 in the United States because drivers could experience steering loss.

A nut could come loose and prevent drivers from steering the vehicle, Fiat Chrysler said, adding it had reports of one injury and eight accidents possibly related to the problem.

The company will also recall 222,000 2019 Ram 1500 pickups worldwide to better secure brake pedals while the adjustable-pedal feature is in use.

The brake pedal could detach if drivers move pedals to the rearmost position, it said.

That could be dangerous if trucks are traveling at highway speeds.

Last month, Fiat Chrysler recalled about 180,000 2019 Ram 1500 pickups to tighten a fastener linked to reports of power-steering loss. Fiat Chrysler said the issue could lead to steering problems.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Snap on Tuesday said the number of people using its Snapchat app was flat, beating Wall Street projections that the firm would continue to lose users to rival Facebook's Instagram. The company said daily active users of its photo-messaging app in the fourth quarter remained unchanged at 186 million from the previous quarter.

Apple said Tuesday its head of retail operations Angela Ahrendts is leaving the company in April after serving in the role since 2014. The iPhone maker said Ahrendts is taking on new "personal and professional pursuits." Deirdre O'Brien, who runs the company's human resources functions, is taking over for Ahrendts.

A U.S. jury has ordered Takeda Pharmaceutical's Baxalta unit to pay Bayer $155.19 million for infringing a patent related to a Baxalta hemophilia treatment, court records made public on Tuesday show. Jurors in the federal court in Wilmington, Del., rejected Baxalta's argument that the June 2016 patent on the treatment, Adynovate, was invalid.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for December

Earnings: General Motors

