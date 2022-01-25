Starbucks is asking the U.S. labor board to overturn a ruling allowing store-by-store unionization in Arizona, where ballots were already mailed to employees last week. In a Monday filing with the National Labor Relations Board, the coffee chain sought to overturn a regional director's ruling that deemed the employees of a single store in Mesa an appropriate potential bargaining unit. As it has in similar disputes across the country, the company argued that any election should include a larger group of workers in the region, meaning the union would need more votes to prevail.