“Without competitive pressure, Lockheed can jack up the price the U.S. government has to pay, while delivering lower quality and less innovation,” said Holly Vedova, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “We cannot afford to allow further concentration in markets critical to our national security and defense.”
A Lockheed Martin spokesperson declined to comment. Executives said in a recent corporate earnings call that the company would review the FTC’s complaint and respond in due course. An administrative trial on the matter is scheduled to begin June 16.
This is the first instance in decades in which federal regulators have intervened to block a defense merger.
— Aaron Gregg
AUTOMOTIVE
GM plans major boost
to EVs in Michigan
General Motors said Tuesday it will invest $7 billion in Michigan, much of that aimed at dramatically boosting production of full-size electric pickups, intensifying a battle with rival Ford Motor for EV supremacy in North America.
Both U.S. automakers, however, will have to contend with current leader Tesla, which will soon open a second U.S. plant in Austin and is on pace to sell more than 1 million electric vehicles globally in 2022.
GM said its Detroit-Hamtramck and Orion Township plants will be able to build more than 600,000 electric trucks a year by late 2024, with three other plants in Tennessee, Ontario and Mexico boosting the company’s total North America EV production capacity to more than a million units by late 2025.
In January, Ford said it will have the annual capacity to build 600,000 electric vehicles, including 150,000 F-150 Lightning pickups, within 24 months, when it aims to become “the clear No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America” behind Tesla.
— Reuters
AGRICULTURE
Walmart takes stake in
vertical farm start-up
Walmart said Tuesday it has taken a stake in agriculture start-up Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores.
Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land. The method also doesn’t use pesticide, and the produce can be grown year round near the point of distribution, increasing the reliability of supply.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, declined to comment on the size of its investment or the financial terms of the deal. But the retailer based in Bentonville, Ark., said that it will join Plenty’s board at the close of the transaction.
The deal comes as grocery stores are under pressure to have more environmentally friendly practices. Plenty, based in San Francisco, is one of many players in the fast-growing field.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
Starbucks is asking the U.S. labor board to overturn a ruling allowing store-by-store unionization in Arizona, where ballots were already mailed to employees last week. In a Monday filing with the National Labor Relations Board, the coffee chain sought to overturn a regional director's ruling that deemed the employees of a single store in Mesa an appropriate potential bargaining unit. As it has in similar disputes across the country, the company argued that any election should include a larger group of workers in the region, meaning the union would need more votes to prevail.
Coming Wednesday
2 p.m.: Federal Reserve policymakers release statement.
Earnings: Boeing, Tesla.
— From news services