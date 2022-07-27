FTC sues to block Meta acquisition of Within Unlimited

Gift Article Share

FTC sues to block Meta deal Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday sued to block Meta Platforms from acquiring virtual reality company Within Unlimited, saying the deal would allow the social network to dominate the virtual reality space. The FTC said the acquisition of Within, which develops apps for VR devices, including the fitness app Supernatural, would “tend to create a monopoly,” according to the complaint, filed in federal court in San Francisco.

Meta is the world’s top maker of VR headsets, with its Oculus product controlling about 80 percent of the market, according to research firm IDC.

The FTC asked the court to temporarily halt the transaction, which Facebook said it plans to close Sunday.

— Bloomberg News

Mortgage lender settles bias claims

A Philadelphia mortgage lender owned by Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to pay $24 million to resolve lending discrimination claims in three states, the Justice Department announced Wednesday, in what prosecutors have called the second-largest “redlining” settlement in the agency’s history.

Advertisement

Trident Mortgage failed to provide mortgage lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia metropolitan area from at least 2015 to 2019, federal officials said. Trident engaged in discriminatory practices such as concentrating offices in majority-White neighborhoods and excluding qualified families from receiving credit, the complaint said.

It alleged that loan officers and other employees sent and received work emails containing racial slurs and demeaning references to communities of color, the department said.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Trident’s parent company, said in a statement that “Trident and any affiliated companies have never denied or discouraged access to mortgage loans or other services based on race.”

— Hamza Shaban

The National Association of Realtors’ index of contract signings to purchase previously owned homes fell 8.6 percent from a month earlier to 91, also the lowest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Wednesday. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article