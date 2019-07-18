INTERNATIONAL FINANCE

G-7: Digital currency needs tight regulation

Digital currencies such as Facebook’s planned Libra raise serious concerns and must be regulated as tightly as possible to ensure they do not upset the world’s financial system, Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers said Thursday.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire of France, which holds the rotating presidency of the G-7 top world economies, told a news conference the group opposed the idea that companies could have the same privilege as nations in creating means of payment — but without the control and obligations that go with it.

“We cannot accept private companies issuing their own currencies without democratic control,” Le Maire said.

In a summary of the informal G-7 talks in Chantilly, north of Paris, the French presidency said the ministers and governors had agreed that “stablecoins and other various new products being developed, including projects with global and potentially systemic footprint such as Libra, raise serious regulatory and systemic concerns.”

Governments are starting to worry that big tech companies are encroaching on areas that belong to governments, such as issuing currency. Facebook’s June 18 announcement of Libra heralded an effort to expand beyond social networking and move into e-commerce and global payments.

TECHNOLOGY

E.U. fines Qualcomm for 'predatory' pricing

In yet another European Union move against a U.S. tech company, the bloc’s antitrust chief on Thursday fined chipmaker Qualcomm $271­ million, accusing it of “predatory pricing” to drive a competitor out of the market.

Margrethe Vestager, the E.U. antitrust commissioner, said Qualcomm was abusing its market dominance in 3G baseband chipsets. She said it sold them below the cost of production to force start-up Icera out of the market almost a decade ago.

“Baseband chipsets are key components so mobile devices can connect to the Internet. Qualcomm sold these products at a price below cost to key customers with the intention of eliminating a competitor,” she said.

Qualcomm is facing antitrust battles on multiple fronts. In the United States, a federal judge ruled in May that Qualcomm unlawfully squeezed out cellphone chip rivals and charged excessive royalties to manufacturers such as Apple.

The Justice Department, however, has backed Qualcomm because of national security concerns; it sees Qualcomm as instrumental to a politically sensitive “race to 5G,” a mobile network upgrade that could mean big technological changes.

In Europe, Vestager said the chip market was too important to tolerate abuse by Qualcomm. The E.U. had already fined Qualcomm $1.23 billion last year after concluding it bribed Apple to stifle competition.

Microsoft on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts' estimates, powered by growth in its flagship cloud product Azure. Total revenue rose 12 percent to $33.72 billion for the quarter ending June 30, above average analysts' estimates of $32.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

General Motors was set on Thursday to unveil its newly designed mid-engine 2020 Corvette in a splashy tribute to its emblematic sports car, even as the No. 1 U.S. automaker faces mounting pressures in a sluggish and uncertain global sales environment. Revved up to take on high-performance European rivals with the new model dubbed the C8, top GM executives planned a glitzy evening presentation near Los Angeles of the long-awaited eighth generation of the 66-year-old "Vette."

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction and seven-year prison term of former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli for defrauding investors in hedge funds he founded. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in Manhattan rejected Shkreli's argument that his jury was incorrectly instructed about securities fraud, and that the millions of dollars he was ordered to forfeit was excessive.

