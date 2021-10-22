“We oppose digital protectionism and authoritarianism and today we have adopted the G7 Digital Trade Principles that will guide the G7’s approach to digital trade,” the communique published by Britain said.
Digital trade is broadly defined as trade in goods and services that is either enabled or delivered digitally, encompassing activities such as film and TV distribution and professional services.
But differing rules governing the use of customer data can create barriers, particularly for small and medium-size businesses for which compliance is complicated and costly.
Friday’s deal is a first step in reducing those barriers and could lead to a common rule book of digital trade.
The principles cover open digital markets; cross-border data flows; safeguards for workers, consumers and businesses; digital trading systems; and fair and inclusive global governance, the communique said.
— Reuters
HEALTH INDUSTRY
23andMe buys telehealth service
Consumer DNA testing giant 23andMe agreed to purchase telehealth upstart and drug-delivery service Lemonaid Health in a bid to make its personalized genetics approach part of patients’ primary care.
23andMe will pay $400 million for Lemonaid, with 25 percent of the purchase price in cash and the rest in stock, according to a statement Friday. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year.
Chief executive Anne Wojcicki founded 23andMe in 2006 with the aim of not only selling tests that could yield entertaining information about customers’ ancestry and cilantro preference, but also using genetics to change how patients receive health care.
In 2015, the company launched a therapeutics unit to use its trove of genetic data to develop drugs. Part of the reason the company went public, Wojcicki has said, was to help fund those efforts. More recently, she has hinted that she would like to bring genetic insights into the doctor’s office, perhaps by making the company a health-care provider itself.
Wojcicki said the company will train Lemonaid doctors in how to integrate genetic risk reports and pharmacogenetics into care. While there is no “defined product roadmap,” she said, the eventual goal is to create a mode of care that best makes use of genomic information.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
American Express reported a higher profit that topped Wall Street estimates for the fourth straight quarter, as higher usage of its cards, particularly by millennial and Gen Z customers, fueled a strong recovery in overall spending. The turnaround in spending follows the resumption of social activities as the number of fully vaccinated people rises.
Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of its Better Homes and Gardens-branded room spray because of the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis, including two deaths, although the source of the four infections has not been confirmed, the CPSC said.
Stellantis and South Korea's Samsung SDI have entered a preliminary agreement on a joint venture to produce electric-vehicle battery cells and modules in the United States, the two companies said Friday. The tie-up comes less than a week after Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker, signed a similar agreement with South Korea's LG Energy Solution.
— From news services