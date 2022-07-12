Gap fires CEO Sonia Syngal amid cost, stock challenges

Gift Article Share

Gap fires CEO amid cost, stock challenges Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gap fired chief executive Sonia Syngal after 2½ years, with rising costs and deepening discounts threatening to wipe out this quarter’s operating profit. Chairman Bob Martin is taking over immediately as CEO on an interim basis, according to a statement late Monday. The stock has been battered amid missteps such as a clumsy implementation of expanded women’s sizes at the company’s Old Navy chain, which caused inventory levels to swell just as demand may have crested. Gap already announced the departure of Old Navy’s top executive earlier this year.

Gap shares are down 50 percent this year, compared with a 30 percent drop for the S&P 500 Retailing Index.

Back in early 2020, it was Syngal, now 52, who stepped in to replace a CEO who abruptly departed amid operational problems. Predecessor Art Peck left after a scrapped plan to spin off Old Navy and failing to reignite sales growth. Syngal had been the head of Old Navy, which generates more than half of the company’s revenue.

Syngal’s departure further reduces women’s representation at the top of U.S. public companies. There are 33 women leading companies in the S&P 500 Index, according to Bloomberg Data. Gap was removed from the index at the start of the year.

— Bloomberg News

Crypto fund founders to face subpoenas

Three Arrows Capital liquidators won permission to subpoena founders Kyle Davies and Zhu Su — whose whereabouts remain unknown — along with banks and digital asset exchanges tied to the cryptocurrency hedge fund.

A federal bankruptcy judge granted the emergency motion in a hearing Tuesday. Liquidators at advisory firm Teneo are seeking to investigate and preserve the assets of the bankrupt hedge fund, and plan to contact as many as 24 entities connected to Three Arrows for more information.

Three Arrows, which Zhu and Davies founded after trading at Credit Suisse Group, succumbed to the widespread crypto sell-off last month. Insolvency proceedings kicked off in the British Virgin Islands and were followed by a Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing in the United States.

“We don’t know where they’re located today,” Adam Goldberg of law firm Latham & Watkins said of Zhu and Davies. The pair have provided information about some of the fund’s assets, but “this is by no means a sufficient form of cooperation,” according to Goldberg, who is representing Teneo.

The duo will continue to provide information about the firm’s assets on a “rolling basis,” Zhu posted from his verified Twitter account Tuesday. The founders are under intense pressure — including threats of physical violence and inquiries from Singapore regulators — and are displeased with the behavior of the liquidators, according to the post. Advocatus Law, the law firm representing the founders, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Three Arrows’ downfall has rippled through the digital asset industry, helping drive at least one crypto platform that counted it as a counterparty into bankruptcy already.

— Bloomberg News

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit on Tuesday reached a $58 million settlement with the city of San Francisco just before completion of a trial over claims that they fueled an opioid epidemic in the city. Under the deal announced by City Attorney David Chiu, Israel-based Teva will pay $25 million in cash and contribute a $20 million supply of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan. AbbVie will pay $13 million. Teva's settlement also resolves the city's claims against drug distributor Anda Inc, which is owned by Teva.

London's Heathrow Airport asked airlines to stop selling tickets for summer departures on Tuesday, after it capped the number of passengers flying from the hub at 100,000 a day to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations. Britain's busiest airport, like others across Europe, is struggling to cope as demand rebounds after the pandemic. Heathrow had between 110,000 and 125,000 daily passenger departures in July and August 2019. Airlines at Heathrow had already responded to a government appeal to cut capacity, but the airport said it needed them to go further. The London hub said the cap was in line with limits implemented at its rivals.

— From news services

