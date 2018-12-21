ECONOMY

GDP growth revised down to 3.4%

The U.S. economy expanded at a solid 3.4 percent annual rate in the third quarter, slightly slower than the previous estimate as consumer spending and exports were revised lower. The economy is expected to slow further in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department said Friday that growth in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, was revised down from an earlier estimate of 3.5 percent. The still-strong performance followed a sizzling 4.2 percent advance in the second quarter and a moderate 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter.

Economists believe that economic growth is slowing in the fourth quarter to about 2.5 percent. For the full year, GDP growth is projected to top 3 percent — the best showing since 2005.

The GDP report on Friday was the government’s third and final look at the July-to-September quarter.

Driving Friday’s downward revision was an even bigger decline in exports of a category that includes industrial machinery, as well as slower consumer spending on nondurable goods such as gasoline and other energy products.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at a solid annual rate of 3.5 percent.

— Associated Press

CORPORATIONS

N.J. bill would require women on boards

A new bill in the New Jersey legislature would require many public companies based in the state to have at least three women as board members by 2021. The measure is the first to mimic a California law signed in September and signals the potential for more states to follow.

Both the California law and New Jersey’s proposal call for public companies domiciled in the states to have at least one female director by 2019. Those with more than five directors are supposed to have three women by 2021.

“Many times with legislation, timing is everything,” said Assemblywoman Nancy Pinkin, a Democrat from Edison. “I think this is a time that things are resonating.”

As of today, 42 percent of New Jersey companies would have to change the composition of their boards, allocating as many as 132 seats to women, according to estimates by advocacy organization 2020 Women on Boards.

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce is opposing the measure, as the California business lobby did in that state. “There’s no place for state legislatures to be involved in corporate governance,” said New Jersey Chamber of Commerce President Tom Bracken.

— Bloomberg News

CABLE TV INDUSTRY

Minn. sues Comcast, alleging overcharges

Minnesota’s attorney general is suing Comcast/Xfinity, alleging the company has overcharged thousands of consumers for cable TV packages, charged them for unordered equipment and services, and failed to deliver on promised Visa gift cards.

Attorney General Lori Swanson said the lawsuit follows more than two years of investigation.

The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis on Friday, accuses Comcast of consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices. It seeks a court order to stop Comcast’s allegedly deceptive business practices, and for unspecified amounts of restitution, civil penalties and legal fees.

Swanson said a trial is underway in a similar lawsuit in Washington state and that Comcast recently agreed to settle a similar case in Massachusetts.

Comcast representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. consumer spending rose in November, and the prior month was revised higher. An underlying inflation gauge watched by the Federal Reserve showed a slight pickup. Purchases, which account for about 70 percent of the economy, rose 0.4 percent after a 0.8 percent advance, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. Wages and salaries rose 0.2 percent, the least since May. The Fed's preferred headline inflation gauge — tied to consumption — rose 0.1 percent from the previous month and 1.8 percent from a year earlier. Excluding food and energy, "core" prices also rose 0.1 percent. The core index was up 1.9 percent from November 2017, following a 1.8 percent gain.

New York state officials say Sprint will pay $330 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the telecommunication company of dodging more than $100 million in state and local taxes. Attorney General Barbara Underwood and Acting tax commissioner Nonie Manion said Friday the agreement resolves a tax enforcement case brought in 2011. The suit said Sprint violated the New York False Claim Act for nearly a decade by knowingly failing to collect and remit sales taxes owed on flat-rate wireless calling plans sold to New Yorkers. Sprint spokeswoman Lisa Belot said the company disagrees with the state's characterizations but is pleased with the settlement.

— From news services