The extension represents an endorsement of Culp’s revitalization strategy even after shares tumbled 44 percent this year as the pandemic gutted demand for GE’s jet engines, power equipment and medical scanners. The new contract also preserves a key stock-based piece of his compensation package to offset the share drop.

JPMorgan Chase analyst Steve Tusa expressed surprise at the new plan and noted that it came after Trian Fund Management sold nearly half its stake in GE earlier this month.

“While shareholders are down another 44% since the new CEO was appointed, executive comp continues to not seem to be suffering nearly as much,” he said in a Friday note to investors titled “Redefining Winning.” The bank has kept its cautious “neutral” rating on the shares, expecting that “the near term V-shape embedded in consensus is not going to happen.”

— Bloomberg News

technology

Apple claims Epic sought 'side deal'

Apple fired back at Epic Games in their fight over the iPhone maker’s fees for developers, saying the game maker’s boss sought a special “side” deal that would fundamentally upend how the App Store works.

“Having decided that it would rather enjoy the benefits of the App Store without paying for them, Epic has breached its contracts with Apple, using its own customers and Apple’s users as leverage,” Apple said in a court filing Friday.

Epic is set to ask a federal court Monday to force Apple to restore the Fortnite app to the App Store, and block the company from cutting off Epic’s developer tools and limiting its ability to provide key graphics technology to other apps. Apple is urging a judge in Oakland, Calif. to reject Epic’s request.

The dispute is shaping up into a major antitrust showdown as friction between developers and Apple has been building for more than a year. Developers have been increasingly calling out Apple’s App Store fee policies and rules, complaining they are unfair and only benefit the company’s own services.

Apple has said Epic made trouble for itself by offering customers a way to directly buy items for Fortnite and circumvent the App Store fees. Apple said it won’t bend its rules for Epic and said the game maker should follow App Store guidelines that apply to all developers. Epic is fighting the same battle with Google over its app store.

Spotify also has been sparring with Apple, and this week news publishers confronted Chief Executive Tim Cook over why they can’t qualify for a discounted fee — 15 percent — that Amazon gets for its Prime video app.

Online dating service Match.com said it’s backing Epic but has stopped short of joining the court fight. “Apple uses its dominant position and unfair policies to hurt consumers, app developers and entrepreneurs,” Match.com said in a statement.

Of the 2.2 million apps available on the App Store, the 30 percent fee is billed to more than 350,000. Apple reduces the fee to 15 percent for subscriptions after a user signs up for more than a year.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Warburg Pincus and TPG agreed to invest in Norwegian software developer Visma, valuing the company at 110 billion kroner ($12.2 billion) including debt in one of the European technology industry's biggest deals this year. The U.S. private equity firms will acquire minority stakes in Visma, according to a news release. Visma's biggest shareholder, European buyout firm Hg, is reinvesting in the business and will put up most of the new capital, it said in the statement.

A friendly reminder: Don't forget to gather all of your things after airport screening. The Transportation Security Administration recovered $926,030.44 in loose change and paper currency in fiscal year 2019 that ended Sept. 30, including almost $18,900 in foreign currency, that travelers removed from their pockets and left in bins. That was less than the $960,105 abandoned in fiscal year 2018. The unclaimed currency was deposited into a special fund for providing critical aviation security programs, according to a TSA news release.