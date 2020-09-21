Since then, the S&P 500 stock index regained its record high before losing some ground this month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has soared more than 20 percent this year.

Americans also sharply increased their savings last quarter, likely reflecting a cutback in spending by wealthier consumers nervous about the virus’s threat to the economy.

— Associated Press

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Airbus shows designs for zero-carbon planes

European plane maker Airbus SE unveiled three designs it’s studying to build hydrogen-powered aircraft as it races to bring a zero-carbon passenger plane into service by 2035.

The approaches include a turbofan jet with capacity for as many as 200 passengers that can fly more than 2,000 nautical miles, according to a statement Monday. It would be powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen.

The manufacturer also showed a design for a propeller plane, which would seat about 100 passengers for smaller distances, and a flying-wing concept with 200 seats.

— Bloomberg

ENERGY

GE to stop supplying new coal-fired plants

General Electric plans to stop supplying equipment to new coal-fired power plants, exiting a market that relies on the dirtiest fossil fuel to focus on gas turbines and renewable energy equipment.

The move may include asset sales, site closings and job impacts, GE said in a statement Monday. The company’s Steam Power operation will continue to service existing coal power plants while also providing equipment for nuclear plants.

With the shift, GE will focus on “power generation businesses that have attractive economics and a growth trajectory,” Russell Stokes, head of GE’s power portfolio, said in the statement.

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

Microsoft, which is among game companies fighting with Apple over App Store rules that have kept its video game streaming service from working with iPhones and iPads, pledged to resolve the issue for customers. The software company is having “ongoing discussions” about how to improve the situation, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer said Monday in an interview. Microsoft launched its xCloud service last week working only with Android devices because Apple had blocked games that stream directly from the Web on its mobile operating system, frustrating Microsoft and other companies with streaming services.

FedEx is looking at using small self-flying cargo planes to serve remote areas after experimenting with a technology start-up on autonomous aircraft, said chief executive Frederick W. Smith. The effort builds on the courier’s work with Silicon Valley’s Reliable Robotics, which was founded by veterans of Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies. With approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, Reliable Robotics demonstrated in June a fully automated remote landing of a Cessna 208 Caravan turboprop owned by FedEx.

An international team of scientists said Monday that it had joined forces to combat the spread of anti-Semitism online with the help of artificial intelligence. The project Decoding Anti-Semitism includes discourse analysts, computational linguists and historians who will develop a “highly complex, AI-driven approach to identifying online anti-Semitism,” the Alfred Landecker Foundation, which supports the project, said in a statement Monday. Computers will help run through vast amounts of data and images that humans wouldn’t be able to assess because of the sheer quantity, the foundation said.

— From news reports

