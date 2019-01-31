EARNINGS

GE exceeds expected earnings; stock soars

General Electric beat estimates for sales and cash flow in the fourth quarter and said Thursday it had reached a tentative deal to settle a subprime mortgage case with U.S. regulators, sending its shares sharply higher.

GE stock soared nearly 12 percent as profits and sales rose in its aviation, health-care and oil-and-gas businesses, offsetting nearly $1 billion in cumulative losses at its power and GE Capital units.

Many analysts and investors had braced for disappointing results and were relieved that new Chief Executive Larry Culp was able to show some improvement while being blunt about bad news.

Culp offered only a scant forecast, however, saying details would come at a meeting to be scheduled soon.

GE also announced a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its subprime mortgage practices before the 2008 financial crisis. GE will pay a $1.5 billion civil penalty, which it had already set aside.

On a conference call, Culp ruled out selling GE’s $40 billion aircraft leasing unit, quelling concerns about jettisoning one of the few profitable parts of GE Capital.

— Reuters

AEROSPACE INDUSTRY

Blue Origin, Telesat agree to launch deal

Jeffrey P. Bezos’s rocket company, Blue Origin, has signed a deal with Canada’s Telesat to launch part of a satellite constellation aimed at providing speedy Internet access to governments and businesses globally, the companies said Thursday.

The contract adds an important customer to Blue Origin’s manifest as Bezos’s space venture works to grab a share of the lucrative but crowded launch services market with its still-in-development heavy-lift New Glenn rocket planned for 2021. Bezos is the chief executive of Amazon and the owner of The Washington Post.

Telesat, backed by Loral Space & Communications, said in October that it conducted the first-ever live test of in-flight broadband via a satellite in low Earth orbit. It was targeting 2022 for broadband services from a constellation of nearly 300 satellites.

Blue Origin’s rocket will propel some undisclosed portion of the constellation into orbit over a number of launches, the companies said.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Italy has fallen back into recession, intensifying concerns about the 19-country euro zone economy and a possible flare-up in the debt market jitters that haunted the bloc in recent years. The Italian economy, the third-largest in the euro zone, contracted by a quarterly rate of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, the national statistics agency said.

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday blocked a San Francisco law requiring health warnings on advertisements for soda and other sugary drinks, in a win for the American beverage industry, which fought the requirements in court. The 11 judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said in a unanimous decision that the city's ordinance violated commercial speech protected under the U.S. Constitution.

Oil giant Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it would launch a major reorganization of its global exploration and production business to address weak oil and gas output, as well as revive its lagging share price. Exxon, which plans to raise earnings to $31 billion by 2025, has spent heavily on shale and deep-water blocks to revamp its sluggish production. Oil and gas production has declined for nine of the last 10 quarters.

