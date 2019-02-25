CORPORATIONS

GE to sell biopharma unit as it trims debt

General Electric said on Monday it would sell its biopharma business to Danaher for $21.4 billion in the biggest strategy reversal since H. Lawrence Culp took over as the industrial conglomerate’s chief executive in September.

GE rejected an approach by Danaher for that business a year ago. But its stance changed after Culp was appointed chief executive and the GE board became more open to a deal, according to people familiar with the negotiations who requested anonymity to discuss them.

GE will use the money to trim its debt pile, which stood at $121 billion at the end of December.

Shares for GE and Danaher jumped on news of the deal, though GE still faces significant hurdles in recovering its former corporate glory. It lost two-thirds of its market value in the past two years amid operational and investment missteps.

GE still needs to remedy the mismanagement of orders and operations in its power business. It also has the challenge of dealing with its toxic long-term insurance liabilities in the Capital arm.

Culp said on Monday that the sale to Danaher, where he was instrumental in revitalizing the company as its chief executive, was a pivotal milestone in efforts to turn around GE, a 126-year-old conglomerate.

— Reuters

LEGAL ACTION

Trustee in Madoff case can sue Koch, banks

A U.S. federal appeals court said the trustee who is liquidating Bernard L. Madoff’s firm may pursue dozens of lawsuits to recoup funds from defendants that include major banks and Koch Industries, which is controlled by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch.

Monday’s decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York overturned November 2016 dismissals by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein.

It gives the trustee, Irving Picard, a chance to add hundreds of millions of dollars to the $13.36 billion he has recouped for former customers of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities.

The trustee has estimated that the customers lost $17.5 billion in Madoff’s fraud, which was uncovered in December 2008.

Picard had sued Koch, HSBC Holdings, UBS and others in 88 lawsuits to recoup funds traceable to the imprisoned swindler, but which had been sent outside the United States.

The lawsuits targeted foreign entities that had received Madoff-linked money from other foreign transferees, including “feeder funds” that sent client money to Madoff.

The defendants had accused Picard of pursuing a “radical expansion of the reach of U.S. law.”

The trustee did not allege wrongdoing by Koch Industries, a privately held industrial conglomerate based in Wichita

— Reuters

Also in business

Bank of America is dropping the "Merrill Lynch" name from most of its businesses, including its investment bank unit, phasing out a name with a long history on Wall Street as part of a rebranding and multiyear marketing effort, the lender said on Monday. The investment bank and capital markets business will be renamed BofA Securities and its wealth management businesses will be called "Merrill."

U. S. auto sales are expected to drop about 1 percent in February from a year earlier partly due to inclement weather, according to industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. The consultants expect U.S. total vehicle sales to be about 1.29 million units in February. The year is off to its slowest start since 2014, according to the consultants.

Bayer on Monday faced a second U.S. jury over allegations that its popular glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, six months after the company's share price was rocked by a $289 million verdict in California state court. The lawsuit by California resident Edwin Hardeman against the company began on Monday morning in federal court. The trial is also a test case for a larger litigation.

— From news services