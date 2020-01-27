The truck will be the first of several electric vehicles to be built at the plant. The company has plans to revive the Hummer nameplate for one of the vehicles.

In November 2018, GM announced plans to close the factory along with three others in the United States. But the company promised to reopen Detroit-Hamtramck to build electric vehicles during last fall’s contentious contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.

The factory will be shut down at the end of February, when renovations are expected to begin. The general assembly area as well as the paint and body shops will get major upgrades including new machinery, conveyors and controls, GM said in a statement.

GM will also invest $800 million in equipment for parts suppliers and other projects related to the new electric trucks.

The factory will be GM’s first assembly plant to be fully dedicated to building electric vehicles.

Associated Press

RETAIL

German watchdog probes H&M

A German privacy watchdog says it has opened an investigation into clothing retailer H&M amid evidence that the Swedish retailer had committed “massive data protection breaches” by spying on its customer service representatives in Germany.

Hamburg’s data protection commissioner said in a statement Monday that a hard drive containing about 60 gigabytes of data revealed that superiors at the site in Nuremberg kept “detailed and systematic” records about employees’ health, from bladder weakness to cancer, and about their private lives, such as family disputes or holiday experiences.

Johannes Caspar said the records, which were accessible to all company managers, showed that employees were comprehensively spied on “in a way that’s unparalleled in recent years.”

H&M said in a statement that it takes the case “very seriously” and expressed its “honest regret” to the affected staff. The company said it was cooperating fully with data protection officials and had taken a number of measures in response to the incident.

Associated Press

Also in Business

Sprint said on Monday it lost fewer mobile monthly postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter, benefiting from cheaper plans ahead of a merger with larger rival T-Mobile. The company said it lost 115,000 postpaid phone subscribers during the quarter that ended Dec. 31. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 160,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet. New Street Research analysts pointed to the pace of Sprint’s decline, calling the prospects of the company grim if it does not reach a merger with T-Mobile.

U.S. sales of newly built homes fell 0.4 percent in December, cooling slightly after low mortgage rates fueled gains for much of 2019. The Commerce Department said Monday that new single-family houses sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 last month. But for all of 2019, sales climbed 10.3 percent to 681,000, the highest total since 2006 when 1.05 million new homes were sold amid a housing bubble that led to the Great Recession.

U.S. hiring was flat in the fourth quarter, according to survey of companies, the first unchanged reading in a decade and the latest signal that the labor market is cooling off. Eighteen percent of 95 firms reported that employment had risen over the past three months, while an equal share said it had fallen, according to a National Association for Business Economics survey of member firms released Monday. That net reading of zero was the first since the fourth quarter of 2009 and followed declines in the past two periods, from 24 in the second quarter of 2019 and 8 in the third quarter.



Bird Rides, one of the world’s largest providers of electric scooter rentals, said Monday it’s acquiring Circ, a German rival, for an undisclosed sum. The California-based company also said it raised an additional $75 million from investors on top of the $275 million round disclosed in October. The funding round valued the business at about $2.5 billion. With the acquisition, Bird will add more than 300 employees in Europe.

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: The Commerce Department releases durable goods for December.

9 a.m.: Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for November.

10 a.m.: The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January.

All day: Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.